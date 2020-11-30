I'm A Celeb's AJ Pritchard's nan has died but he won't find out until he leave the castle

AJ Pritchard's nan has sadly passed away. Picture: Instagram/ITV

AJ Pritchard's friends and fans have shared their condolences after the loss of his grandmother.

AJ Pritchard's grandmother Angela has died at the age of 93-years-old.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is currently starring on I'm A Celebrity, but won't find out until he leaves the castle.

AJ's brother Curtis Prichard shared the tragic news on Instagram, writing a statement calling her 'one of the most inspirational women on the planet.'

Curtis also said it is their granddad's wish for AJ to continue his time on I’m A Celeb.

He said: "It is following our grandad's wishes that myself and AJ are to carry on with the current projects we are committed to.

"Grandad said to myself and AJ that it would break his heart for us to stop what we were doing as Nanna had such pride in our work.

"AJ therefore discussed with the family before entering the castle that if something did happen to Nanna whilst he was away, that he wouldn't want to be told until he left the castle and that in her honour he would complete his commitment to the show, with a view to doing her and the family proud.

"As Grandad and Nanna would have wished for, AJ will stay in the castle and continue making her proud wherever she is watching from.

"AJ has so much more to give to the show and we know that Nanna will be watching and guiding him throughout the final part of his journey on the programme.

"We know we have made the right decision for everyone involved."

The Love Island star went on to explain that only two of his family members were able to visit their nan in hospital before she died due to coronavirus restrictions.

He added: "Nanna words literally cannot describe how much I love you, and forever will love you and the memories of you.

“You really have been a massive part of my life and helped me to be the man I am today.”

Friends and fans were quick to comment, with one writing: “Oh Curt, I’m so sorry. I know how close you were. May she rest in peace. X”

“Sending you so much love Curt. Nanna Angela was the brightest star ⭐️ and she will be so missed by everyone. ❤️,” said another.

The 20th I’m A Celeb series finishes this Friday December, 4, with AJ currently competing against the likes of Shane Richie and Giovanna Fletcher to be crowned the King or Queen.

