Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity last night?

30 November 2020, 08:39 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 08:48

Ruthie Henshall was voted off I'm A Celeb
Ruthie Henshall was voted off I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Who has been evicted from I’m A Celebrity? And who left the castle last night? Here’s what we know…

It feels like I’m A Celebrity has only just started, but the series is finishing in just a few days time.

Due to the pandemic, Ant and Dec’s series has been cut short, with the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final expected to air on Friday 4th December at 9pm.

And another contestant was booted out of the castle last night, so let’s find out more about the latest evicted contestant and who left the show…

Who has been voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The second campmate to be kicked out of the I’m A Celebrity castle was Ruthie Henshall.

Ruthie Henshall left the I'm A Celebrity castle
Ruthie Henshall left the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec headed into Gwrych Castle to reveal the results of the public vote on Sunday evening.

Read More: Shane Richie's son hits back at I'm A Celebrity viewers accusing his dad of 'bullying' AJ

Much to viewers’ surprise, Ruthie and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard were in the bottom two, with the presenters revealing it was West End actress Ruthie who'd be leaving.

After her departure, the 53-year-old told Ant and Dec: “You have absolutely no control in there.

“You don’t know what is coming next and the rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous.

“You start thinking about things you haven’t thought about in years. You are falling from emotion to emotion.

“But everyone in there was so wonderful and delightful. There was a real camaraderie in there. Nothing went unnoticed when you were up or down.”

This comes after Paralympian Hollie Arnold was the first star to be voted out by viewers.

Speaking about her time in the show, Hollie said she's sad she didn't get to take on more Bushtucker Trials, telling DailyMail: "I would have loved to have done more trials.

"Don't get me wrong, the trials that I did I was so happy to do them with the girls and obviously Shane and also the Castle Coin Challenge.

"But I would loved to have gone out there so people could get to know me more and see my determination and see my personality come out a bit more.

"I am a bit sad I didn't get do more."

There are now just 10 stars in the castle camp.

EastEnders’ Shane Richie is currently one of the favourites to win, with TV presenter Vernon Kay and podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher also proving popular.

Beverley Callard, operatic tenor Russell Watson, soap star Jessica Plummer and Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah are also still in the castle, as well as Victoria Derbyshire and ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard.

Now Read: I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec defend Beverley Callard after she ‘ate scotch egg’ despite being vegan

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is in the sale

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green dress from Monsoon

Celebrities

The final date for I'm A Celebrity hasn't been confirmed

When is the I’m a Celebrity 2020 final?

First look at The Masked Singer UK season 2

Who will be on The Masked Singer UK? First look at series 2 as two new characters are teased
Shane has been accused of 'bullying' AJ Pritchard

Shane Richie's son hits back at I'm A Celebrity viewers accusing his dad of 'bullying' AJ
Many of us will be watching festive films with our families in the coming weeks

The Netflix 'secret codes' that unlock your favourite family Christmas films

Trending on Heart

Millions of people have been told they can't visit the pub with friends on New Year's Eve (stock images)

New Year's Eve pub trips banned for millions as government issues warning

News

One woman from the US uses her dishwasher to cook the Christmas vegetables

Woman shares bizarre 'hack' for cooking Christmas dinner in the dishwasher

Lifestyle

Are you guilty of using water to de-ice your car?

How you're endangering your neighbours by using water to de-ice your car

Lifestyle

Special message from Santa explains why kids might not get as many gifts this Christmas

Special message from Santa explains to kids why there might not be as many gifts this Christmas

Christmas

Marks and Spencer's will be closing all stores on Boxing Day

Marks and Spencer will close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff extra day off

Christmas