Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity last night?

Ruthie Henshall was voted off I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Who has been evicted from I’m A Celebrity? And who left the castle last night? Here’s what we know…

It feels like I’m A Celebrity has only just started, but the series is finishing in just a few days time.

Due to the pandemic, Ant and Dec’s series has been cut short, with the I’m A Celebrity 2020 final expected to air on Friday 4th December at 9pm.

And another contestant was booted out of the castle last night, so let’s find out more about the latest evicted contestant and who left the show…

Who has been voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The second campmate to be kicked out of the I’m A Celebrity castle was Ruthie Henshall.

Ruthie Henshall left the I'm A Celebrity castle. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec headed into Gwrych Castle to reveal the results of the public vote on Sunday evening.

Much to viewers’ surprise, Ruthie and Coronation Street star Beverley Callard were in the bottom two, with the presenters revealing it was West End actress Ruthie who'd be leaving.

After her departure, the 53-year-old told Ant and Dec: “You have absolutely no control in there.

“You don’t know what is coming next and the rollercoaster of emotions is ridiculous.

“You start thinking about things you haven’t thought about in years. You are falling from emotion to emotion.

“But everyone in there was so wonderful and delightful. There was a real camaraderie in there. Nothing went unnoticed when you were up or down.”

This comes after Paralympian Hollie Arnold was the first star to be voted out by viewers.

Speaking about her time in the show, Hollie said she's sad she didn't get to take on more Bushtucker Trials, telling DailyMail: "I would have loved to have done more trials.

"Don't get me wrong, the trials that I did I was so happy to do them with the girls and obviously Shane and also the Castle Coin Challenge.

"But I would loved to have gone out there so people could get to know me more and see my determination and see my personality come out a bit more.

"I am a bit sad I didn't get do more."

There are now just 10 stars in the castle camp.

EastEnders’ Shane Richie is currently one of the favourites to win, with TV presenter Vernon Kay and podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher also proving popular.

Beverley Callard, operatic tenor Russell Watson, soap star Jessica Plummer and Olympic runner Sir Mo Farah are also still in the castle, as well as Victoria Derbyshire and ex Strictly professional AJ Pritchard.

