I'm A Celebrity confirm finale will air next week as show is cut short

26 November 2020, 08:56 | Updated: 26 November 2020, 12:13

I'm A Celebrity will be coming to an end a lot sooner than you thought
I'm A Celebrity will be coming to an end a lot sooner than you thought. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity fans will be gutted to learn the 20th series is coming to an end next week.

I'm A Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, has bought some well-needed entertainment into our homes after a turbulent year.

However, the 20th series of the hit reality show will be coming to an end very soon.

I'm A Celebrity's final will take place on Friday, December 4.

READ MORE: I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec defend Beverley Callard after she ‘ate scotch egg’ despite being vegan

The King or Queen of the Castle will be named next week
The King or Queen of the Castle will be named next week. Picture: ITV

The hit show usually lasts over three weeks, however, this year the show is being cut short by two days.

The 20th series launched on November 15 this year, meaning the finalists will have been in the castle for two weeks and five days.

The final will happen on December 4
The final will happen on December 4. Picture: ITV

At the moment, no one has been sent home from the castle in North Wales, and it is currently unknown how many people will make the final.

However, it is usually two weeks into the show before people start to be booted out, so we may see someone evicted from the castle this weekend.

The show launched this year on November 15
The show launched this year on November 15. Picture: ITV

During the finale, the King or Queen of the Castle will be announced, instead of the King or Queen of the jungle – a tradition that normally takes place in the Australian jungle.

The title of the winner hasn't been the only thing ITV bosses had to work around this year, after COVID travel restrictions made it impossible for the show to take place as normal.

Instead of Oz, the show moved to North Wales, where the 12 celebrities have been living in a ruined castle.

READ NOW: Holly Willoughby defends Ant and Dec after they're accused of 'helping AJ and Jess' during trial

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bridgerton will arrive on Netflix on 25 December

The new films and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in December 2020
Celebs Go Dating is back for 2021

Celebs Go Dating line-up revealed - including Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Chloe Ferry
Phillip was left tearful as Margaret called in to the show

Phillip Schofield in tears as 'lonely and isolated' pensioner asks for someone to go on a walk with her

This Morning

We haven't seen the last of Gavin and Stacey

BBC confirm Gavin and Stacey will return following epic Christmas special
Where is Holly's outfit from today?

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's maroon skirt and jumper

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Heavy D has tragically died

Heavy D dead: Celebrity Big Brother star dies aged 43

Celebrities

Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'

Alison Hammond bravely reveals she is pre-diabetic as she vows to 'change her ways'

Celebrities

'Giant rats' could be set to invade UK homes this Christmas (stock images)

Millions of 'starving giant rats' could 'invade UK homes this Christmas'

News

Martin Lewis has urged the public to reconsider buying gift cards as presents

Martin Lewis issues gift card warning to Christmas and Black Friday shoppers

Lifestyle

Bake Off fans were left emotional as the show put together a special montage for the finale

Bake Off leaves viewers 'in tears' as series is dedicated to 'everyone helping us get through 2020'

Great British Bake Off