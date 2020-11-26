I'm A Celebrity confirm finale will air next week as show is cut short

I'm A Celebrity will be coming to an end a lot sooner than you thought. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity fans will be gutted to learn the 20th series is coming to an end next week.

I'm A Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, has bought some well-needed entertainment into our homes after a turbulent year.

However, the 20th series of the hit reality show will be coming to an end very soon.

I'm A Celebrity's final will take place on Friday, December 4.

The King or Queen of the Castle will be named next week. Picture: ITV

The hit show usually lasts over three weeks, however, this year the show is being cut short by two days.

The 20th series launched on November 15 this year, meaning the finalists will have been in the castle for two weeks and five days.

The final will happen on December 4. Picture: ITV

At the moment, no one has been sent home from the castle in North Wales, and it is currently unknown how many people will make the final.

However, it is usually two weeks into the show before people start to be booted out, so we may see someone evicted from the castle this weekend.

The show launched this year on November 15. Picture: ITV

During the finale, the King or Queen of the Castle will be announced, instead of the King or Queen of the jungle – a tradition that normally takes place in the Australian jungle.

The title of the winner hasn't been the only thing ITV bosses had to work around this year, after COVID travel restrictions made it impossible for the show to take place as normal.

Instead of Oz, the show moved to North Wales, where the 12 celebrities have been living in a ruined castle.

