Holly Willoughby defends Ant and Dec after they're accused of 'helping AJ and Jess' during trial

Holly Willoughby defended the I'm A Celebrity presenting duo. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Ant and Dec's helpful words during the latest trial have been branded 'a bit too much'.

Holly Willoughby has defended I'm A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec after they were accused of helping AJ Pritchard and Jessica Plummer in their latest Bush Tucker trial.

The Strictly dancer and EastEnders actress took part in a challenge that saw them hunt for stars in a number of pitch black rooms, accompanied by critters, spiders and rats.

Ant and Dec offered words of encouragement during the trial, trying to help direct them in the right direction, leaving viewers accusing the boys of helping the contestants out too much.

Ant and Dec were accused of helping AJ and Jess out too much in the trial. Picture: ITV

During a discussion about the show on This Morning alongside Georgia Toffolo and Phillip Schofield, Holly defended the presenting duo, saying: "I think they always kind of do that don't they? Gentle encouragement, isn't that what they're meant to be doing?"

Toff, a previous I'm A Celeb campmate, disagreed with Holly, explaining: "I think they gave them one too many pointers.

Holly Willoughby said the boys were just offering encouragement. Picture: ITV

"I think without the boys telling them exactly where the stars are, they probably would have come out with one or two."

She added: "Love a bit of gentle encouragement, but not 'guys have you looked in the box, look in the armoury', I think it was a bit much."

Georgia Toffolo agreed that the presenting duo were too nice to the contestants. Picture: ITV

Phil then went on to tell Holly he thinks she is the reason the boys have become softer with the contestants.

He said: "I think the help kind of crept in when you were there.

"I think you changed the dynamic, because it had always been the two guys, they were quite tough, and then suddenly in you go, softer heart, helping people, and so now I've got a feeling they've thought 'let's do it like that for a bit'."

Many people agreed that Ant and Dec were too helpful towards the pair, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: "Stop giving clues to help them get stars, your making it too easy."

Another commented: "What’s the point of this trial? @antanddec are giving them more help than they ever have any other year. #ImACeleb may as well have handed them the star on the body of amour."

