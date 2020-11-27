Shane Richie's son hits back at I'm A Celebrity viewers accusing his dad of 'bullying' AJ

27 November 2020, 08:59

Shane has been accused of 'bullying' AJ Pritchard
Shane has been accused of 'bullying' AJ Pritchard. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celebrity viewers have picked up on some major tension growing between Shane Richie and AJ Pritchard.

Shane Richie's son, Shane Jr, has hit back at some I'm A Celebrity viewers for accusing his dad of 'bullying' campmate AJ Pritchard.

In the last week, tensions appear to have arisen between the EastEnders actor and the Strictly star, all over washing up.

READ MORE: I'm A Celebrity confirm finale will air next week as show is cut short

AJ and Shane started to disagree about the washing up
AJ and Shane started to disagree about the washing up. Picture: ITV

After AJ criticised Shane's poor washing up skills in a previous episode, the actor appeared to retaliate last night by throwing his dirty dish on the floor before asking: "Right, whose doing the washing up? How do you like those apples".

When AJ asked him to leave his tin by the bucket of water, Shane touched the dancer's shoulder as he walked past, prompting a scowling look from AJ.

AJ didn't look too happy as Shane placed his hand on his shoulder
AJ didn't look too happy as Shane placed his hand on his shoulder. Picture: ITV

The tense moment caught people's attention, with some viewers even branding Shane a "bully".

One person wrote on Twitter: "Shane is very quickly turning into this year’s bad guy. The funny man act is a front for an insecure bully."

Another commented: "Don’t care what anyone says, Shane is a bully! I dislike him more and more each episode."

Shane's son, Shane Jr, has since replied to the accusations, asking "what is wrong with people?"

Replying to a tweet that read: "Shane is out and out bullying AJ. When he threw his dishes and then walked by AJ putting his hand on AJ's shoulder and pressing down on it. Let's get this Shane arse out of there 1st to be voted out", he wrote back: "bullying wtf is wrong with people", followed by laughing emoji faces.

In another tweet, the actor's son wrote: "I know it’s a tv show but ur playing with peoples lives man. If there really is tension then I’m all for it. Or are you editing to cause tension? That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but theirs vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair."

Many fans have defended Shane following the backlash
Many fans have defended Shane following the backlash. Picture: ITV

Of course, there were many Shane fans out their that also rubbished the 'bullying' comments, calling it "nonsense".

One person defended him, writing: "Sick of all the snowflakes calling Shane a bully."

Another commented: "Shane is a cheeky happy and makes a joke of everything lol plus he’s a dad of 5 and wouldn’t bully a kid like AJ. People have taken this the wrong way."

READ NOW: I'm A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec respond to viewer backlash over Saturday's episode

