Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

Andrew Scott will be starring in season five of Black Mirror. Picture: PA Images/Netflix

By Naomi Bartram

Thought the main character in the latest Black Mirror trailer looked familiar? Meet Fleabag's Andrew Scott...

The trailer for series five of Netflix’s Black Mirror has dropped, and as well proving to be another incredible season, it features a few familiar faces.

Most notably actor Andrew Scott, who you might recognise as the ‘hot priest’ (his official name) in BBC series Fleabag.

Andrew is now back on our telly screens looking very different from his previous roles as he takes on a Charlie Brooker thriller.

So, as we get ready for another heart-stopping Black Mirror series, find out everything you need to know about Andrew Scott…

Who is Andrew Scott?

Irish actor Andrew was born in Dublin and grew up with his mum, dad and two sisters before moving to England to pursue his acting career.

Andrew starred in Sherlock and Spectre before he was in Fleabag. Picture: PA Images

Before joining the cast of Fleabag, the 42-year-old starred in a whole host of TV shows, films and stage productions.

Maybe his most well-known part, Andrew starred as the infamous antagonist Jim Moriarty opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC drama Sherlock up until 2017.

Some of his other big roles include 2015 James Bond film Spectre where played a member of the British government Max Denbigh keen to shut down the Double-0 section of MI6.

As a star of the stage as well, Andrew's performance in Hamlet won critical acclaim in 2017 and he was later nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor.

Impressively, Andrew also has lots more accolades to his name, including an Olivier award for his role in the production A Girl in a Car with a Man, and the Theatregoers' Choice Award for his performance in Aristocrats.

The actor became known as the 'hot priest' in Fleabag. Picture: BBC

Is Andrew Scott married?

Despite choosing to keep his love-life private, Andrew is openly gay and has spoken out about his sexuality on many occasions.

In an interview with the Independent, he previously said: "Mercifully, these days people don't see being gay as a character flaw. But nor is it a virtue, like kindness. Or a talent, like playing the banjo. It's just a fact. Of course, it's part of my make-up, but I don't want to trade on it."

What part does Andrew Scott play in Black Mirror?

The trailer teases that the three part series will change how we see “technology, the future, sex, each other, privacy connection, love, family, work [and] the afterlife”.

And in the opening scene of the much-anticipated trailer, Andrew can be seen becoming agitated as people around him obsessively scroll through their phones.

He then shouts: "Everywhere you look people are hooked on the things."

As the video cuts to him in a car, Andrew can be seen holding a gun as he’s surrounded by police.

Who else is starring in Black Mirror?

Surprisingly, Miley Cyrus has been cast in series five of Black Mirror, with fans catching a glimpse of the singer in the teaser clip.

Avengers: Infinity War star Anthony Mackie and Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are also starring in Black Mirror season five.

As well as the likes of actors Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Nicole Beharie and Pom Klementieff.