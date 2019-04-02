Who is Killing Eve writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Meet Fleabag creator and star

Fleabag returned for a second series in March 2019. Picture: GETTY

Phoebe starred in the Han Solo spin-off Star Wars movie as activist droid, L3-37.

Who is Phoebe Waller-Bridge?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a 33-year-old actress, writer, playwright, producer and director.

She was previously married to presenter and documentary filmmaker, Conor Woodman, but they announced their divorce in 2017.

Phoebe was heavily-rumoured to have landed the role of Doctor Who's titular time-traveller, but it was later confirmed that Jodie Whittaker got the job.

What else has Phoebe starred in?

Phoebe made her acting debut in 2009 in the theatre, and in 2015 she starred in ITV drama Broadchurch as junior barrister, Abby Thompson.

Other TV credits include Bad Education, Glue, and Doctors - but it was the 2016 release of Fleabag that cemented Phoebe's superstar status.

After finding breakthrough success with the first series of dark-comedy Fleabag, Phoebe has gone on to international acclaim.

Her movie credits include Albert Nobbs, The Iron Lady, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge serves as writer and producer on Killing Eve. Picture: BBC / Killing Eve

When does Killing Eve series two start?

The second series of hit drama Killing Eve starts this week in the US, but British fans won't have to wait long.

It's expected that it will arrive on BBC Three later this month, but an official date is yet to be confirmed.

Filming took place between July and December 2018, with locations including Amsterdam, Paris, and London.