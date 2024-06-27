Ruth Langsford feels 'terribly guilty' over Eamonn Holmes heath woes

27 June 2024, 11:38

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently split
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently split. Picture: ITV/Twitter/Eamonn Holmes

By Hope Wilson

Despite their split, Ruth Langsford is reportedly feeling 'guilt' towards ex-husband Eamonn Holmes' health issues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford is said to be feeling 'agonising guilt' amidst her estranged husband's health woes.

The Loose Women panellist is reportedly worried people think she has 'abandoned' ex-partner Eamonn Holmes, who has been battling chronic pain for years.

A source revealed to Bella magazine that Ruth has been feeling "terribly guilty" and seeing Eamonn "frail" has been "torture for her."

The insider added: "Even though she has every right to live her life and do what is right for her - she's convinced the public will see her as abandoning Eamonn in his time of need as he struggles with his health."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

This news comes after the former This Morning presenter told The Mirror he believed he was on "borrowed time."

Eamonn told the publication: "I'm not OK. This is not a good time at all."

However the journalist did hint that he hopes he and his ex-wife can continue a civil relationship, revealing: "It's too early to say but I hope we can still be friends."

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021
Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

Eamonn first disclosed his health issues back in 2021, when he informed his followers of his chronic pain.

The 65-year-old wrote: "Those of you who follow me on social media will know [that] about a month ago I did something to my back. I don’t know how I did it – getting into the car, getting out of a car, getting out of bed, whatever.

"I’ve got an MRI scan, but the trouble is, everything closes for Easter, I haven’t got it analysed yet, but what I do know is, I can’t sleep at night."

Eamonn Holmes has been open about his pain journey
Eamonn Holmes has been open about his pain journey. Picture: Instagram/Eamonn Holmes

Speaking about his medical problems, Eamonn told The Sun at the time: "It's been a difficult year. For months now I haven’t been able to walk, sometimes at all, and it has really taken its toll on everyone around me too...

"I can’t bend down to pick things up so Ruth ends up having to wait on me, and I know my sons particularly are a bit embarrassed by the way I move around."

Eamonn's pain continued to intensify until it was confirmed he had three slipped discs and required an operation.

Eamonn Holmes has been trying to tackle his chronic pain
Eamonn Holmes has been trying to tackle his chronic pain. Picture: Instagram/Eamonn Holmes

However this hasn't been the end of Eamonn's health woes, as since 2022 he has undergone surgery for a broken shoulder and completed a spine stretching procedure.

He was recently pictured using a walking frame at the TRIC awards, where Eamonn and his GB News colleagues picked up one of the gongs.

Taking to social media, the presenter wrote: "We won ‘Best News Programme’ at the TRIC Awards !!!!!! 

"Still floating on cloud 9 this morning - just cannot believe we’ve won two years in a row!'Thank you to everyone who voted. We had some serious competition: against BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain and the BBC 6o’clock news.

"(We’re going to need to buy a trophy cabinet at this rate !!!!)"

