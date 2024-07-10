Ruth Langsford 'shocked' after discovering Eamonn Holmes' 'secret life' after split

Ruth Langsford split from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Relations between Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford appear to still be frosty months after their split.

Ruth Langsford, 64, is said to be "very hurt" following the breakdown of her marriage to Eamonn Holmes, 64.

The couple shocked fans earlier this year when they announced their divorce following 14 years of marriage, leading Eamonn to later admit: "This is not a good time at all."

Now sources close to the Loose Women panellist have revealed that rumours surrounding Eamonn's new love interest have led Ruth to feeling "let down."

Speaking to Bella Magazine, an insider revealed: "Ruth is in absolute shock. That there is another woman he's turning to is making her wonder how many more there could be. It all feels never-ending."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

They continued: "She's very hurt by it all - it's like he's been living a secret life all this time. She feels let down. Never would she of thought that he could have done this to her and her family.

"Everyone is in shock and for Ruth, it's deeply painful. She's so good at putting on a brave face and smiling through it all, but inside, friends know she's struggling. Knowing the man she was married to and shared her life and career with is not the man she thought is going to take a long time to get over."

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

The source added: "Ruth has been completely shocked by it all. She doesn't feel ready, if truth be told, but she has been left reeling after seeing Eamonn get close to a new woman.

"She never thought in a million years there would be talk of either of them moving on after just publicly announcing their split, but her friends have said that if Eamonn is moving on with someone new, then there's no reason why she shouldn't as well."

Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May. Picture: Alamy

This news comes as it was revealed Ruth would be returning to Loose Women next week following her divorce announcement.

The former This Morning presenter hasn't been on the show since April, however TV insiders claim Ruth is ready for her comeback and will open up about her split.

A source told the MailOnline: "Ruth knows the viewers are heavily invested in her breakup so she will be addressing her and Eamonn for the first time on the show."

Ruth Langsford may discuss her split from Eamonn Holmes on Loose Women. Picture: Getty

They added: "The audience has been there through the highs and the lows of her relationship, she has always been very open and honest and later this month will be no different… she owes it to the viewers to say something.

"She will be surrounded by the people she's closest to on the show and then will be drawing a line under it… she has no plans to do a big interview, this will be the one and only time she speak."