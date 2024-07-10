Ruth Langsford 'shocked' after discovering Eamonn Holmes' 'secret life' after split

10 July 2024, 15:16

Ruth Langsford split from Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langsford split from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Relations between Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford appear to still be frosty months after their split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, is said to be "very hurt" following the breakdown of her marriage to Eamonn Holmes, 64.

The couple shocked fans earlier this year when they announced their divorce following 14 years of marriage, leading Eamonn to later admit: "This is not a good time at all."

Now sources close to the Loose Women panellist have revealed that rumours surrounding Eamonn's new love interest have led Ruth to feeling "let down."

Speaking to Bella Magazine, an insider revealed: "Ruth is in absolute shock. That there is another woman he's turning to is making her wonder how many more there could be. It all feels never-ending."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

They continued: "She's very hurt by it all - it's like he's been living a secret life all this time. She feels let down. Never would she of thought that he could have done this to her and her family.

"Everyone is in shock and for Ruth, it's deeply painful. She's so good at putting on a brave face and smiling through it all, but inside, friends know she's struggling. Knowing the man she was married to and shared her life and career with is not the man she thought is going to take a long time to get over."

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021
Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

The source added: "Ruth has been completely shocked by it all. She doesn't feel ready, if truth be told, but she has been left reeling after seeing Eamonn get close to a new woman.

"She never thought in a million years there would be talk of either of them moving on after just publicly announcing their split, but her friends have said that if Eamonn is moving on with someone new, then there's no reason why she shouldn't as well."

Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May
Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May. Picture: Alamy

This news comes as it was revealed Ruth would be returning to Loose Women next week following her divorce announcement.

The former This Morning presenter hasn't been on the show since April, however TV insiders claim Ruth is ready for her comeback and will open up about her split.

A source told the MailOnline: "Ruth knows the viewers are heavily invested in her breakup so she will be addressing her and Eamonn for the first time on the show."

Ruth Langsford may discuss her split from Eamonn Holmes on Loose Women
Ruth Langsford may discuss her split from Eamonn Holmes on Loose Women. Picture: Getty

They added: "The audience has been there through the highs and the lows of her relationship, she has always been very open and honest and later this month will be no different… she owes it to the viewers to say something.

"She will be surrounded by the people she's closest to on the show and then will be drawing a line under it… she has no plans to do a big interview, this will be the one and only time she speak."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Phil Foden is hoping to create a football legacy for the number 47

Why Phil Foden has the number 47 tattoo and it's special meaning

Cole Palmer is playing for England in the Euros

Who is Cole Palmer? His age, parents, sister, ethnicity, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024?

Are Love Island couple Uma and Wil still together?

TV & Movies

Are Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Villa still dating?

Are Love Island couple Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

TV & Movies

Voting on Love Island has never been more important

How to vote for islanders in Love Island 2024

TV & Movies

James Corden has spoken about the Gavin and Stacey finale

James Corden reacts to Uncle Bryn death rumours in Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

Alex De Minaur is 25 years old

Alex de Minaur fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

Celebrities

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together
Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

Trending on Heart

Footballer players have been wearing holes in their socks throughout the Euros 2024

Why do footballers have holes in their socks?

News

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Love Island bombshell Josh Oyinsan is looking for love this summer

Who is Love Island contestant Josh Oyinsan? Age, job, football team and where he's from

TV & Movies

Love Island has welcomed new contestant Reuben Collins

Who is Love Island contestant Reuben Collins? Age, job, football team and where he's from

TV & Movies

Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film came out

Gladiator 2 trailer, release date, plot and full cast revealed

TV & Movies

Novak Djokovic is a professional tennis player

Novak Djokovic fact file - Age, nationality, height, siblings and Wimbledon wins revealed

Celebrities

Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz fact file - Tennis star's age, height, girlfriend, net worth, Instagram and tattoos explained
Supporting your country by showing your pride in the form of flags could be expensive

Flying the English flag on your car could lead to a £2,500 fine

Lifestyle

Love Island's Uma Jammeh is set to walk from the villa in Tuesday night's episode

Has Uma left Love Island? Everything we know so far

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

The Money Saving Expert has revealed the importance of wills

Martin Lewis sends warning to ‘unmarried’ couples who live together

Lifestyle

Sasha Attwood is the girlfriend of Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish girlfriend Rebecca Attwood's age, job, Instagram, how they met and sweet pregnancy news revealed

Celebrities