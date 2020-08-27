The adorable meaning behind Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby name

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom named their daughter Daisy. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Find out the meaning behind Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughters name - Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child into the world this week.

Sharing the news with a sweet black and white photo on Instagram, the proud parents said: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

Katy, 35, and Orlando, 43, then went on to reveal the adorable name they have chosen for their little one, as they added: "Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom."

But what is the meaning behind the name Daisy? And why did Katy and Orlando choose it? Here’s what we know…

According to FlowerMeanings.org, daisies are the symbol of ‘innocence and new beginnings’, while doves symbolise peace and love.

Read More: Katy Perry shares video of the moment she told her grandma she's pregnant before she passed away

Fans of popstar Katy will also know she released a song called ‘Daisies’ in 2020 just months before welcoming the little one.

Making the name extra special, it also fits perfectly with Orlando’s last name, Bloom.

This comes after it was reported Katy might name her little one after her late grandmother.

In March, she revealed her nan Ann Pearl Hudson, passed away at the age of 99.

She wrote on Instagram: “I don’t know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going, my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday. My heart hopes so.”

An insider in the US then said: “It was Katy’s grandmother that made Katy the woman and the fighter that she is today.

“Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny’s soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives.”

Meanwhile, Katy also hinted that she wanted more children, recently saying: "It's not like I'm not just going to have one, I think. I mean, I hope. I hope! Let's see what the universe has in store for me but I think this is going to be on my 'forever' list."

Now Read: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome daughter Daisy Dove