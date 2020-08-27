Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together. Picture: Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

Revealing the happy news on Instagram, the couple shared an adorable black a white photo of their baby’s hand.

Katy, 35, and Orlando, 43, also said both mum and baby are 'safe and healthy' in a statement on the Unicef website, a charity which they are Goodwill Ambassadors for.

The new parents said: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.

"But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," they said of tough times in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes.

“Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases."

They continued: “As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

“In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival.

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016. Picture: PA Images

“By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child.

Before adding: "We hope your heart can bloom with generosity.”

Obviously, friends and fans were quick to send their congratulations, as Millie Bobby Brown commented: “Yay!!! Congratulations so happy for you guys ❤️❤️❤️”

Another follower wrote: “DAISSSSYYYY!!!!! WELCOME!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ and Love to both Mama and Papa”

“Welcome to the world Daisy !!!! 💗💗💗,” said another.

Katy and Orlando first met in the beginning of 2016, but broke up in February 2017.

After getting back together just five months later, they announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2019.

The pair revealed their pregnancy news back in April.