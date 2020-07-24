Who is Pete Wicks? Age, height and TOWIE career revealed

Pete Wicks is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef. Picture: Instagram/BBC

How old is Pete Wicks and does he have a girlfriend? Here's what you need to know about the Celebrity Masterchef star...

Celebrity Masterchef is back on our screens, with the likes of Gethin Jones and Judi Love competing for the top spot.

Another star who is trying his hardest to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, is reality royalty Pete Wicks.

But who is Pete, is he single and what is he famous for? Here’s what we know…

Who is Pete Wicks and how old is he?

Pete Wicks is a 31-year-old reality star from Harlow in Essex.

He joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2015 and became a series regular in Season 15.

He is best pals with co-star James Lock and has had some major storylines on the show thanks to his many romances with the likes of Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble.

Pete has also starred in other reality shows such as Celebs Go Dating.

Before his days on the telly, Pete was a Director of a London city recruitment company and he now has a string of properties and growing businesses in his portfolio.

He also models and does personal appearances at clubs and events.

What is Pete Wicks’ height?

Pete Wicks is 5ft10 and often makes jokes about his co-stars being too tall.

He previously joked: "I'm too short for Ferne McCann. I'm only 5ft 10 on a good day.

"When I film with Lewis Bloor or James Lock I look like a f***ing borrower. It does my nut in."

Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna dated for a year and a half. Picture: PA Images

Who is Pete Wicks’ girlfriend?

Pete Wicks seems to be single at the moment.

He has previously enjoyed a string of high profile relationships, with the likes of fellow Towie star Megan McKenna.

Before appearing on Towie, Pete dated Ex on The Beach’s Harriette Harper and he also had a fling with Verity Chapman who appeared on the reality show in 2015.

After splitting with Megan in 2017 after a year-and-a half together, Pete also dated fellow TOWIE star Shelby Tripple, but the pair eventually split.

