Tom Read Wilson facts: Celebs Go Dating star's age, partner, books and Instagram revealed

Tom Read Wilson rose to fame on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Tom Read Wilson, who is his partner, does he write books, was he on The Voice and what is his Instagram? Everything you need to know about the Celebs Go Dating favourite.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Celebs Go Dating 2024 is back and so is everyone's favourite resident receptionist and client co-ordinator Tom Read Wilson.

Joining Paul Carrick Brunson, Dr Tara and Anna Williamson, Tom and his fellow relationship experts will be hoping to help Chris Taylor, Tristan Phillips, Jamelia, Helen Flanagan, Lauryn Goodman, Ella Morgan and Stephen Webb find their perfect match.

While he isn't one of the celebrities looking love on the show, Tom manages to steal every scene he's in, making lots of us keen to get to know more about his life away from the limelight.

How old is Tom Read Wilson, who is his partner, does he write books, was he on The Voice and what is his Instagram?

Tom Read Wilson is appearing on Celebs Go Dating 2024. Picture: Getty

How old is Tom Read Wilson?

Celebs Go Dating favourite Tom is 37-years-old and was born on the 12th of November 1986, making him a Scorpio.

It seems like Tom's funny nature has been with him since he was young, with the TV star telling OK!: "I had a happy childhood. It was quite a curious one because I grew up on a college campus, so when the school holidays came around and the kids went home I could skinny dip in the pool and play on the tennis courts. It was a lovely place to grow up in.

"I’m very close to my parents, but sadly they are now separated and my dad has remarried. My mum is a French teacher and a wonderful, zesty, rather naughty character."

Tom Read Wilson is part of the Celebs Go Dating Team. Picture: Channel 4

Is Tom Read Wilson married?

Despite giving out fantastic dating advice, Tom is not married and doesn't appear to be in a relationship as of 2024.

Speaking about his dating life, Tom confessed: "I tend to find that I have a very spiky grasp on my professional life. But when I get a break I love to date – even if after three minutes of meeting you know it’s not going to lead to romance.

"I just love meeting people. I’m very happy in my own company, but if someone came into my life it would be a beloved addition. Most days I feel like a moist madeira sponge that doesn’t really require icing.

"But if there were icing, it wouldn’t go amiss. I’m so lucky I’ve got three godchildren, three nephews… but what I really crave is to have children of my own one day."

Tom Read Wilson is believed to be single. Picture: Getty

Was Tom Read Wilson on The Voice?

Before making his Celebs Go Dating debut, Tom was a contestant on The Voice in 2016.

Speaking prior to taking to the stage, Tom said: "I know full well that I’m a bit of an oddity, but sometimes oddities can be a bit of a nice surprise."

He gave a stellar performance of 'Accentuate the Positive', however the judges failed to turn their chairs so Tom was eliminated from the competition.

Tom Read Wilson appeared on The Voice in 2016. Picture: BBC

What are Tom Read Wilson's books?

A lover of the English language, Tom has released two books over the years including, On the Tip of My Tongue: The perfect word for every life moment and Every Word Tells a Story.

His new story Wonderful Words That Tell A Tale is set to be released this October, with the TV favourite planning on penning more novels in the future, telling OK!: "So I’ll be writing more books, doing more TV – and I’m so lucky to be asked to do musical theatre."

Does Tom Read Wilson have Instagram?

Fans can follow Tom on Instagram @tomreadwilson where he currently boasts over 600,000 followers.

He often shares videos of his 'Word of the Day' as well as photos of his days out with family and friends.