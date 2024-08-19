Celebs Go Dating Jamelia's age, children, ex-husband and career revealed

Jamelia has signed up to Celebs Go Dating to find herself the perfect partner. Picture: E4/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How much is singer Jamelia worth? Who are her ex-partner's? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know as she tackles E4's dating scene.

Celebs Go Dating 2024 is here and singer Jamelia is looking to find herself a perfect match as she officially joins the agency's line up.

Looking for a man with good hygiene who isn't looking for a mother-figure, the former Loose Women panellist is stepping back into the dating game after two years.

Speaking ahead of going onto the TV show, she said: "I've joined the agency because I've been out of the game and I'm ready to get myself back out there. And I need to learn how to flirt.

"My dating history is like a walk of shame. It's not something I'm proud of but it's something I've done."

So as Jamelia takes on Celebs Go Dating, here's everything you need to know from her singing and acting career, age, children, net worth and more.

Jamelia has been unlucky in love in the past. Picture: Getty

How old is Celebs Go Dating star Jamelia?

Jamelia is currently 43 years old after celebrating her birthday on January 11. She was born in 1981.

Her star sign is a Capricorn.

Where is Jamelia from?

The singer and actress was born and raised in Birmingham in the Handsworth area with her mum. Her parents are Jamaican.

Who are Jamelia's ex-husbands and partners?

As she admitted herself, Jamelia hasn't had much luck in love in the past and has described herself as liking "weak men".

In 2022, Jamelia revealed her husband, whose identity remained private, had left her while she was four and a half months pregnant with their second child. Left with four children, she has spoken openly about that difficult time in her life.

Prior to this, the Hollyoaks star was also married to ex Darren Byfield and has also spoken about an abusive relationship when she was just 18 with her music managed Terry Walker.

Jamelia is a mum to four daughters. Picture: Jamelia/Instagram

Who are Jamelia's four children?

The TV star and singer has four daughters and describes her house as a "very happy home".

Her eldest daughter Teja is from her first relationship with her music manager, Tiani is from her first marriage and her youngest daughters True and Jream are with her ex-husband.

Despite having a huge age gap between her girls, 21 years between the oldest and youngest, Jamelia said motherhood is a privilege.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of them all: "What an Honour. What a Privilege. What a Blessing. What a Joy. What a Gift. What a Reward. What a Pleasure, to have them call me MOTHA!!"

What is Jamelia's net worth?

With a long a successful career in music and on the TV, Jamelia is estimated to be worth around £3.9million.

What were Jamelia's most famous songs and what TV shows has she been on?

Jamelia had some true number one classics in her singing career which began at just 18 years old.

Her top hits include:

Superstar

Thank You

See It In A Boy's Eyes

DJ

Call Me

Something About You

Following a ten year career in the charts, Jamelia turned her attention to motherhood and TV. She's appeared on:

Loose Women

Celebrity Mastercehf

Strictly Come Dancing

Drama Queen's

Celebs Go Dating

Bear Grylls: Mission Survive

