Who is the Celebs Go Dating narrator? The lowdown on Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett is the hilarious voiceover guy on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

Celebs Go Dating viewers have been in hysterics at the voiceover man - here's everything you need to know about Rob Beckett

Celebs Go Dating is back, and famous faces including Lauren Goodger, Jack Fincham, Lee Ryan and Lady Colin Campbell are on the hunt for love.

Read more: Celebs Go Dating viewers blast ‘rude’ Jack Fincham for brutally telling date he's 'had enough'

Aside from Lee Ryan getting brutally rejected by a Rihanna lookalike, another factor keeping viewers entertained this series is the show's narrator Rob Beckett's savage voiceover.

Here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Rob Beckett?

Rob, 33, is a presenter, comedian and actor from London.

Rob is currently doing the voiceover on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

What other TV shows has Rob Beckett done?

Rob was the host of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! NOW!, the spin-off show to the main programme, between 2012 and 2014.

He has also been a team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats since 2016, and also appeared on an episode of Fresh Meat as Mike.

When is Celebs Go Dating on E4?

Celeb Go Dating is on each week day night at 9PM on E4. You can catch up on missed episodes on All 4.

Who are the Celebs Go Dating dating agents?

Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson, who recently took over from Eden Blackman and Nadia Essex, are the dating agents this year