Who is Wayne Lineker, what's his net worth, and how many kids does he have?

Your need-to-know on Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker: including kids, net worth, job and Instagram.

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion arrives on E4 on 25 January, and will see a fresh batch of famous faces looking to find love with the general public.

For the first time ever, all celebs, daters and crew lived together in a mansion for the duration of filming, in line with restrictions brought in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebs appearing on this series are Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker, who all lived in the same dorm room for the entirety of the four weeks.

Here's your need-to-know on Wayne Lineker.

Who is Wayne Lineker? What's his age and job?

Wayne, 58, is a businessman who lives in Ibiza.

He is the owner of a number of bars and clubs - including Ibiza's famous O Beach Ibiza.

Wayne began his nightlife empire in 1988, with the his chain of sports bars called Lineker’s Bar, which can be found in a number of locations across Europe.

What is Wayne Lineker's net worth?

Wayne is estimated to be worth a whopping £30 million.

How is Wayne Lineker related to Gary Lineker?

Wayne is the younger brother of footballer Gary Lineker, 60.

How many kids does Wayne Lineker have?

Wayne is dad to three sons, Duane, Sean, and Freddie. and one daughter, Tia.

Who has Wayne Lineker dated?

Wayne was previously in a relationship with Britain's Next Top Model Danielle Sandu, 26, who is 31 years his junior, for four years.

Speaking to The Sun about their relationship, Wayne previously said: "I don’t care what people think. I don’t think we look odd together. We are very suited to each other.

"She is an older 25 and I’m a younger 55."

What was Wayne Lineker's girlfriend requirements 'wanted ad' Instagram post?

Wayne hit headlines last year after posting a 'wanted ad' for a much younger girlfriend on his Instagram, something he assured fans was a joke.

Posting a selfie to his Instagram, he wrote alongside it: "So, my family have decided I need a girlfriend for my own sanity and health...so here’s my criteria 😅".

He added that his new girlfriend must have a "Strong nice loving personality ✅", before getting into the specifics.

Wayne continued: "You must like older men but only me...You have to be a worldie and above 30 (Ok 28 29 could work) but not my age as that would just look weird 🤷‍♂️ you must like to travel and to fly business class and stay in incredible hotels. Be prepared to give up your career or job or at least be able to work from a laptop on a tropical beach somewhere.

"You will need to spend the summer in ibiza and the winter in Dubai with 2 weeks in Uk for Christmas and new year with the families and holidays to the Maldives...No baggage as mine are all grown up. A dog is acceptable but will need a passport. You must be able to cook as I love cooking, especially Waitrose ready made meals. You also don’t need to be verified I can sort that for you.. house music and R&B lovers only. No heavy rock or pop music.

"You must like Netflix especially money heist and also real crime. No chick flicks watch them with your mates. You need to be confident enough to be able to go to the front of the queue in nightclubs and accept a table and free drinks from the owners. You will need a driving license to share a Bentley and a Lamborghini Jeep (pending) ..you must never have shared a teeth whitening post!! I’m not on any dating sites you shouldn’t be too.

"I’m Not on only fans so you shouldn’t be too . You must love the gym, health food and have body definition as I will have soon. Accept and love my children and grandchildren and realise no more kids for me.. (never say never though) you must be able to let my PA @davehodges10 book all yours and our flights and purchase items online for you. You just need to send a link to him ..You must be able to accept my friends even @tonytrumanibiza as I will accept yours ... accept I have to reply to girls DMs not just guys...

"One last thing. Your geography needs to be on point as girls that think Lincoln is in Wales is not good. Be intelligent but not boring. Outgoing suits 🧡 #wifeywhereyouat #banter #real".

