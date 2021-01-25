Where was Celebs Go Dating filmed? Mansion location revealed

Celebs Go Dating house location: find out where the new series was filmed...

The return of one of our favourite reality shows is upon us, and the new series of Celebs Go Dating couldn't have come at a better time.

E4 previously confirmed that the show would be going ahead in a Covid-secure way - with all the celebs and daters living together in an incredible (and absolutely massive) mansion.

Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker will all be living in the house with members of the public that they're dating - meaning we can expect a lot of awkward breakfast run-ins.

Here's your need-to-know on its location.

Where is the Celebs Go Dating house?

The incredible house is located in Surrey. Picture: Bagshaw & Hardy Ltd

The £30 million mansion is located on the Sydenhurst estate in Chiddingfold, Surrey, which is a few miles south of Guildford.

The property spans 26,134sq ft, and features nine bedrooms, a games room and a pool, as well as bowling alley, home cinema, spa, gym, and a double-height party room.

Despite the many bedrooms, the celebs will be sleeping in the same dorm-style room.

Can you stay at the Celebs Go Dating mansion?

The property is actually for sale with Knight Frank - so if you have a spare £30 million knocking about it's all yours!

They advertise the property as: "a recently built, masterpiece mansion arranged over three levels, meticulously crafted and engineered to combine the very best of British craftsmanship."

How long did the Celebs Go Dating stars stay in the house?

They all lived together in the house for four weeks, to ensure that filming could take place in a Covid-secure way.

When is Celebs Go Dating on E4?

Celebs Go Dating airs on E4 on weekdays at 9pm, starting from Monday 25 January.

