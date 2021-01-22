Coronation Street and Emmerdale suspend filming due to coronavirus

22 January 2021, 15:49 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 15:52

Corrie and Emmerdale have both suspended filming
Corrie and Emmerdale have both suspended filming. Picture: ITV

The ITV soaps have temporarily shut down filming.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have temporarily suspended filming.

Read more: Iain Stirling hints Love Island could film in the UK this year following I'm A Celeb success

ITV have confirmed the news, revealing that both soaps have done so for different reasons relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Corrie bosses are doing some rewriting of stories and scripts in light of pandemic rules, and are also reviewing health and safety measures for cast and crew.

Coronation Street has temporarily paused filming
Coronation Street has temporarily paused filming. Picture: PA

Emmerdale paused filming last week after some members of the team caught coronavirus, and the set was shut so a deep cleaning could take place.

Both shows will continue to broadcast six episodes a week.

Read more: Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

And ITV spokesperson told Heart.co.uk: "Coronation Street will pause filming from next Monday, 25 January for two weeks to undertake some rewriting of stories and scripts as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will also be taking the opportunity to review all health and safety requirements to ensure we continue to provide a safe working environment for the cast, crew and production team. This pause in filming won't affect our ability to deliver six episodes of Coronation Street each week." 

Emmerdale resume filming next Monday (25 January)
Emmerdale resume filming next Monday (25 January). Picture: ITV

They added: "We paused filming on Emmerdale last week due to some members of the team testing positive for Covid 19. We've carried out proper track and trace measures on those cases and undertook intensive cleaning of the production building, whilst reinforcing the health and safety protocols we have in place.

"We're returning to filming from this Monday, 25 January. This pause in filming will have no impact on our ability to continue to broadcast six episodes of Emmerdale each week."

NOW READ:

The best TV shows to help you through lockdown

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who will win The Masked Singer?

Who is favourite to win The Masked Singer?

Full list of Masked Singer bettings odds revealed

Which celebrities are on The Masked Singer? Full list of odds
Everything you need to know about Dancing On Ice's Hamish Gaman

Who is Dancing On Ice's Hamish Gaman, who is he engaged to and what happened with Caprice Bourret?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Two Married at First Sight Australia season 6 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?
Taheen Modak stars as DC Med Karim in The Bay

The Bay cast: Who plays Med Karim and what else has Taheen Modak been in?

Trending on Heart

Have you been washing up the right way?

Expert reveals the correct order you should be washing up in

Lifestyle

It's a new year, which means there's a whole host of things that have caught our eye...

Lust List: What we're wishing for and treating ourselves to in January

Lifestyle

Will there be a second season of Bridgerton?

Will there be a Bridgerton season two? Netflix officially confirms second series
Can you spot the word?

Optical illusion asks you to find the word hidden in the pattern - and only 2 per cent of people can solve them all

Lifestyle

The best TV to watch in lockdown

The best TV shows to help you through lockdown