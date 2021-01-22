Coronation Street and Emmerdale suspend filming due to coronavirus

Corrie and Emmerdale have both suspended filming. Picture: ITV

The ITV soaps have temporarily shut down filming.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have temporarily suspended filming.

ITV have confirmed the news, revealing that both soaps have done so for different reasons relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

Corrie bosses are doing some rewriting of stories and scripts in light of pandemic rules, and are also reviewing health and safety measures for cast and crew.

Coronation Street has temporarily paused filming. Picture: PA

Emmerdale paused filming last week after some members of the team caught coronavirus, and the set was shut so a deep cleaning could take place.

Both shows will continue to broadcast six episodes a week.

And ITV spokesperson told Heart.co.uk: "Coronation Street will pause filming from next Monday, 25 January for two weeks to undertake some rewriting of stories and scripts as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will also be taking the opportunity to review all health and safety requirements to ensure we continue to provide a safe working environment for the cast, crew and production team. This pause in filming won't affect our ability to deliver six episodes of Coronation Street each week."

Emmerdale resume filming next Monday (25 January). Picture: ITV

They added: "We paused filming on Emmerdale last week due to some members of the team testing positive for Covid 19. We've carried out proper track and trace measures on those cases and undertook intensive cleaning of the production building, whilst reinforcing the health and safety protocols we have in place.

"We're returning to filming from this Monday, 25 January. This pause in filming will have no impact on our ability to continue to broadcast six episodes of Emmerdale each week."

