Remember Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman? Here's why they left Celebs Go Dating

Both of the experts have left the show. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The former dating experts of the hit E4 show aren't on the programme anymore, but why?

Celebs Go Dating is BAKC for another season, and it's another one without Nadia or Eden.

But where have the two former experts disappeared to? We reveal all...

What happened to Eden and Nadia and why did they leave Celebs Go Dating?

The duo had appeared on every series since the show's start in 2016, but both didn't return for season six.

Last year, it was revealed that Nadia had apparently set up a bunch of fake Twitter accounts in order to troll other celebrities on the social media site.

A source told The Sun: "Bosses have made the decision following an investigation into Nadia’s use of social media. She was found to be setting up fake accounts to troll certain users – which is something that won’t be tolerated."

After the huge scandal blew up everywhere, Nadia quote tweeted Jameela Jamil: "I just cannot stay silent any more. I don't care if I'm going down - I'm going down in flames."

And the story didn't end there - Eden Blackman resigned from the E4 show in March 2018, following claims he cheated on his long-term girlfriend.

According to reports, Blackman was also the target of Nadia's online trolling and the pair are no longer friends.

Who replaced Nadia and Eden?

Replacing Nadia and Eden on this year's show is Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Anna said: "Nadia [Essex] is and was terrific."I was a huge fan of the show before and I was an enormous fan of Nadia, as I was Eden as well.

"It can feel a bit bittersweet to get the job or be the new person in a role that I really liked as a viewer."

"I just hope [the viewers] will come on board and see that I am going to do things slightly differently.

"I am going to do things Anna's way. I'm all about moving forward, not back."

When is Celebs Go Dating on TV?

The show returned to E4 for series seven on the 5th of August.

You can catch all the action every night except Saturday from 9pm.