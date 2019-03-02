Who is Celebs Go Dating dating agent Paul Carrick Brunson?

Paul Carrick Brunson starred opposite Oprah to co-host a US dating show. Picture: Getty

Paul is returning for his second stint on Celebs Go Dating after replacing former guru Eden Blackman.

Celebs Go Dating is back as a new bunch of famous faces hunt for their true love.

After making his debut in last year's series, American romance guru Paul Carrick Brunson returns to help the celebs find their dream relationship.

Who is Celebs Go Dating coach Paul Carrick Brunson?

Paul Carrick Brunson is an American-born dating guru, entrepreneur and author who joined the cast of Celebs Go Dating in 2018.

The father-of-two describes himself as ‘the world’s most influential matchmaker’ on his website. He also runs his own matchmaking firm PCB Agency.

Paul penned the book It’s Complicated (But It Doesn’t Have To Be): A Modern Guide To Finding And Keeping Love.

He starred with TV icon Oprah Winfrey when the pair co-hosted her matchmaking show Lovetown. Oprah has previously said of the hunky dating expert: "Paul is much more than a matchmaker, he's a life coach."

Is Paul Carrick Brunson married?

Paul has been happily married to wife Jill since 2000.

The loved-up pair met while both attending Old Dominion University in Virginia, USA.

Paul and Jill are parents to two young sons, Liam and Kingston.

Who is Paul's Celebs Go Dating co-host Anna Williamson?

Paul will be joined by romance guru and mental health advocate Anna Williamson who replaces former host Nadia Essex.

Anna's previous TV credits include This Morning, Good Morning Britain and Big Brother's Bit on the Side.

Paul joined Celebs Go Dating in 2018. Picture: Getty

Why was Lady Nadia Essex axed from Celebs Go Dating?

In September, it was confirmed that Nadia had been axed from Celebs Go Dating after being outed as a sick internet troll.

Celebs Go Dating bosses suspended the 36-year-old from filming the show for the rest of the series, after the petite dating expert was revealed to have set up secret social media accounts to troll people online.

A TV source told The Sun: “Nadia has been suspended from the show until further notice and won’t be appearing on the rest of the series.“Bosses have made the decision following an investigation into Nadia’s use of social media.

