Who is Celebs Go Dating dating agent Anna Williamson?

Anna Williamson is the romance guru on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Getty

Anna has impressed fans with her debut appearance on Celebs Go Dating after replacing Nadia Essex.

Celebs Go Dating is back with a host of famous faces on the hunt for their true love.

But the show has had a bit of a revamp in the shape of new dating coach, Anna Williamson.

Who is Celebs Go Dating coach Anna Williamson and what other shows has she been on?

Born 23 July 1981, Anna Williamson is a 37-year-old journalist, TV presenter and life coach.

As an accredited counsellor Anna puts her training to good work through inspirational TV appearances focusing on improving people's mental health.

Anna's previous TV stints include appearing as an expert on shows such as Good Morning Britain, This Morning, Inside Out and Single AF.

In 2017, Anna published her book Breaking Mad, which gave readers top tips on handling anxiety.

Anna first shot to fame as a children's TV presenter for ITV and co-hosted morning show Toonattik.

What has Anna Williamson said about joining Celebs Go Dating?

After landing the Celebs Go Dating job, Anna said: “I am so excited to be joining Paul and Tom in the Celebrity Dating Agency. I’ve been a big fan of the show since it launched.

"Celebrities are known for not being backwards in coming forwards in their work life, however being unlucky in love seems to be the common theme amongst many of the celebrities I've met throughout my career.

"I’m looking forward to taking them under my wing, dishing out some tough love where needed, and making changes to help them bag the date of their dreams - and this time, keep hold of them!"

READ MORE: Eyal Booker DEFENDS Nadia Essex after Celebs Go Dating trolling drama: ‘everyone makes mistakes’

Anna has years of TV experience under her belt. Picture: Getty

Why was Lady Nadia Essex axed from Celebs Go Dating?

In September, it was confirmed that Nadia had been axed from Celebs Go Dating after being outed as a sick internet troll.

Celebs Go Dating bosses suspended the 36-year-old from filming the show for the rest of the series, after the petite dating expert was revealed to have set up secret social media accounts to troll people online.

A TV source told The Sun: “Nadia has been suspended from the show until further notice and won’t be appearing on the rest of the series.“Bosses have made the decision following an investigation into Nadia’s use of social media.