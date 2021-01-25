Danny Dyer congratulates daughter Dani after she gives birth to baby boy

Danny Dyer has congratulated his eldest daughter. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island star Dani Dyer has welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

Dani Dyer announced that she and boyfriend Sammy Kimmence had welcomed a baby boy together on Saturday.

And now the former Love Island winner’s famous dad Danny has sent his congratulations to his daughter.

Sharing a photo of Dani on his Instagram account, EastEnders actor Danny said: "So my baby had a baby. F**k me we needed some joy this year.

"So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut."

And Danny’s fellow EastEnders co-stars were quick to send their well wishes, Davood Ghadami posting a heart, and Emma Barton adding: “Congratulations Grandad ❤️”.

This comes after Dani announced the happy news in a social media post of her own on Sunday.

She wrote: "After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived, weighing 7 pounds.

"We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy.

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani. Picture: PA Images

"Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day."

Dani’s Love Island co-stars were some of the first to congratulate her, with Zara McDermott writing: "So happy for you Dani. He is everything & more. Sending you all the love in the world."

"Yaaaasssss well done bubs. Love u 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛" added Stacey Solomon.

Sammy also shared a tribute to Dani and their newborn son, writing: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving. You have my heart son and wow what a woman your mother is.”

Meanwhile, Mick Carter actor Danny previously said he was ‘very upset’ about not being able to visit his first grandchild in hospital due to the strict coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “I’m obviously a bit concerned because you’re having a pandemic kid, which rules out me going up the hospital.

"I don’t think I’m allowed to see my own grandchild. That is very upsetting."

