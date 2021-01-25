Salon owner fined £17,000 for breaking lockdown rules 'plans to reopen next week'

A salon owner has said she will relaunch next week despite lockdown. Picture: PA Images

By Heart reporter

Sinead Quinn claims she'll open her salon again next week despite Covid restrictions.

A salon owner, who was fined for breaking lockdown rules back in November, has reportedly said she plans to reopen next week.

Sinead Quinn, who runs Quinn Blakey Hairdressing in Bradford, tried to use the Magna Carta as her defence to keep her salon open during lockdown last year.

And according to her Instagram account, she has now suggested she will reopen on 30 January, regardless of coronavirus rules.

Under current restrictions, all non-essential shops and businesses have been forced to close their doors until at least the middle of February in a bid to slow the spread of Covid.

Sinead Quinn was previously forced to close her salon. Picture: PA Images

Ms Quinn recently said on Instagram: “We're all opening regardless of lockdown. They can't control us all when we stand up to them."

The salon owner previously built up £17,000 worth of fixed penalty notices and received a court order that banned her from opening.

At the time, she cited the 1215 Magna Carta as a justification, using Clause 61 which offered 25 barons the right to lawfully rebel if they thought they were being governed unjustly by the king.

Despite this clause never being written into English law, several people have unsuccessfully attempted to use the defence in court.

Kirklees Council gave Ms Quinn a closure notice meaning she was not allowed to reopen until December 2, the end of the previous lockdown.

This comes after Matt Hancock said we are still a ‘long, long, long way’ before coronavirus cases are low enough for lockdown to be lifted.

The Health Secretary told Sky News that ‘early evidence’ shows tough restrictions around the UK are starting to bring the number of new infections down, the NHS remains under ‘enormous’ pressure.

Asked when lockdown will be eased, he said the current rules are helping ‘bring cases down’, but the country is a ‘long, long, long way from them being low enough’.

Mr Hancock added: "We should be worried enough, all of us, about this pandemic to follow the rules and it is just so important that people do.”

