Salon owner fined £17,000 for breaking lockdown rules 'plans to reopen next week'

25 January 2021, 07:53 | Updated: 25 January 2021, 08:18

A salon owner has said she will relaunch next week despite lockdown
A salon owner has said she will relaunch next week despite lockdown. Picture: PA Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Sinead Quinn claims she'll open her salon again next week despite Covid restrictions.

A salon owner, who was fined for breaking lockdown rules back in November, has reportedly said she plans to reopen next week.

Sinead Quinn, who runs Quinn Blakey Hairdressing in Bradford, tried to use the Magna Carta as her defence to keep her salon open during lockdown last year.

And according to her Instagram account, she has now suggested she will reopen on 30 January, regardless of coronavirus rules.

Under current restrictions, all non-essential shops and businesses have been forced to close their doors until at least the middle of February in a bid to slow the spread of Covid.

Sinead Quinn was previously forced to close her salon
Sinead Quinn was previously forced to close her salon. Picture: PA Images

Ms Quinn recently said on Instagram: “We're all opening regardless of lockdown. They can't control us all when we stand up to them."

Read More: UK weather: Met Office issues severe warnings for snow and flooding as temperatures plunge

The salon owner previously built up £17,000 worth of fixed penalty notices and received a court order that banned her from opening.

At the time, she cited the 1215 Magna Carta as a justification, using Clause 61 which offered 25 barons the right to lawfully rebel if they thought they were being governed unjustly by the king.

Despite this clause never being written into English law, several people have unsuccessfully attempted to use the defence in court.

Kirklees Council gave Ms Quinn a closure notice meaning she was not allowed to reopen until December 2, the end of the previous lockdown.

This comes after Matt Hancock said we are still a ‘long, long, long way’ before coronavirus cases are low enough for lockdown to be lifted.

The Health Secretary told Sky News that ‘early evidence’ shows tough restrictions around the UK are starting to bring the number of new infections down, the NHS remains under ‘enormous’ pressure.

Asked when lockdown will be eased, he said the current rules are helping ‘bring cases down’, but the country is a ‘long, long, long way from them being low enough’.

Mr Hancock added: "We should be worried enough, all of us, about this pandemic to follow the rules and it is just so important that people do.”

Now Read: Expert reveals the correct order you should be washing up in

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The mum has asked for advice on Reddit

Mum who accidentally gave her son the wrong name reveals she's torn over what to do
Holly Willoughby has rented her skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her plaid skirt rented from Hurr

Celebrities

Temperatures drop to sub-zero today

UK weather: Met Office issues severe warnings for snow and flooding as temperatures plunge

News

For families with more than one child and their own work commitments, tech is a vital commodity

How to donate your old laptops, PCs and tablets to UK families struggling with homeschooling
Have you been washing up the right way?

Expert reveals the correct order you should be washing up in

Trending on Heart

Bridgerton fans have spotted some modern day blunders in the series

Bridgerton fans spot historical blunders in 19th century Netflix series

Netflix

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia fans spot blunder during Ines Basic and Sam Ball ‘affair’ scene

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has congratulated his eldest daughter

Danny Dyer congratulates daughter Dani after she gives birth to baby boy

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby wore a bridal dress for the second weekend of Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice Dress: Phillip Schofield's co-host stuns in Kate Halfpenny bridal gown

Dancing On Ice 2021

Faye Brookes is currently dating Joe Davies

Who is Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes' new boyfriend Joe Davies and when did they meet?

TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes starred in Coronation Street

Who did Faye Brookes play in Coronation Street and why did she leave?

TV & Movies