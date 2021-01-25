Who is Chloe Ferry and what's her net worth?
25 January 2021, 20:41
Chloe Ferry net worth: find out about the Celebs Go Dating star's career, Geordie Shore role, dating history and more.
Celebs Go Dating is *finally* back on our screens, and we can't wait wait to see what the latest batch of celebs have in store for us this year.
Read more: Is the Finding Alice house real? Inside the incredible 'smart house' featured in the show
The line-up features the likes of Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker, who all lived together for four weeks in a Surrey mansion to film.
In line with coronavirus guidelines, all the celebs, daters, and crew isolated together - which means that we can expect some serious Big Brother-style drama.
One of the celebs who's no stranger to this kind of set-up is Georgie Shore star Chloe Ferry - here's your need-to-know on her.
Who is Chloe Ferry? What's her age and background?
Chloe, 25, is a TV personality and businesswoman from Newcastle, who shot to fame in 2015 after joining the cast of Geordie Shore.
She appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, and was evicted after a week.
Prior to Geordie Shore, Chloe appeared in an episode of Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents way back in 2012 - where her parents followed her on a trip to Bulgaria.
She also appears on the 2021 series of Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, alongside the likes of Joey Essex and Wayne Lineker.
Read more: The Masked Singer viewers stunned as Bush Baby is finally revealed
What is Chloe Ferry's net worth?
Chloe is reportedly worth around £1million, according to reports last summer.
As well as her TV work, Chloe owns a cosmetics company called Chloe Ferry Cosmetics.
She also owns a Celebrity Aesthetics & Beauty Salon called CM House of Aesthetics.
Does Chloe Ferry have a boyfriend?
Chloe is currently thought to be single, but we don't yet know if she met a special someone in the Celebs Go Dating mansion...
Who has Chloe Ferry dated?
Chloe's most high-profile relationship was with her Geordie Shore co-star Sam Gowland from 2017 to 2019.
She has also been romantically linked to Jon Clarke, Skepta, DJ Locksmith and Sam Bentham.
Is Chloe Ferry on Instagram?
She is! You can join her 3.5million followers @chloegshore1.
When is Celebs Go Dating on TV?
Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is on E4 on weekdays at 9pm.
NOW READ:
Coronation Street and Emmerdale suspend filming due to coronavirus