Who is Chloe Ferry and what's her net worth?

Your need-to-know on Celebs Go Dating star Chloe Ferry. Picture: Instagram/Chloe Ferry

By Polly Foreman

Chloe Ferry net worth: find out about the Celebs Go Dating star's career, Geordie Shore role, dating history and more.

Celebs Go Dating is *finally* back on our screens, and we can't wait wait to see what the latest batch of celebs have in store for us this year.

The line-up features the likes of Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker, who all lived together for four weeks in a Surrey mansion to film.

In line with coronavirus guidelines, all the celebs, daters, and crew isolated together - which means that we can expect some serious Big Brother-style drama.

One of the celebs who's no stranger to this kind of set-up is Georgie Shore star Chloe Ferry - here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Chloe Ferry? What's her age and background?

Chloe, 25, is a TV personality and businesswoman from Newcastle, who shot to fame in 2015 after joining the cast of Geordie Shore.

She appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, and was evicted after a week.

Prior to Geordie Shore, Chloe appeared in an episode of Sun, Sex and Suspicious Parents way back in 2012 - where her parents followed her on a trip to Bulgaria.

She also appears on the 2021 series of Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, alongside the likes of Joey Essex and Wayne Lineker.

What is Chloe Ferry's net worth?

Chloe is reportedly worth around £1million, according to reports last summer.

As well as her TV work, Chloe owns a cosmetics company called Chloe Ferry Cosmetics.

She also owns a Celebrity Aesthetics & Beauty Salon called CM House of Aesthetics.

Does Chloe Ferry have a boyfriend?

Chloe is currently thought to be single, but we don't yet know if she met a special someone in the Celebs Go Dating mansion...

Who has Chloe Ferry dated?

Chloe's most high-profile relationship was with her Geordie Shore co-star Sam Gowland from 2017 to 2019.

She has also been romantically linked to Jon Clarke, Skepta, DJ Locksmith and Sam Bentham.

Chloe Ferry was in a relationship with Sam Gowland. Picture: PA

Is Chloe Ferry on Instagram?

She is! You can join her 3.5million followers @chloegshore1.

When is Celebs Go Dating on TV?

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is on E4 on weekdays at 9pm.

