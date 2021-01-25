How old is Celebs Go Dating's Tom Zanetti and who has he dated?

Tom Zanetti dated Love Island's Hayley Hughes. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

Did Tom Zanetti date Katie Price and does he have children?

Celebs Go Dating is here to ease those winter blues with a brand new series set in a luxury mansion.

And one man who is looking to find The One on the E4 dating show, is renowned DJ Tom Zanetti.

But who is Tom Zanetti and what happened with him and Love Island’s Hayley Hughes? Here’s what we know…

How old is Tom Zanetti?

Tom is 31-years-old and was born on 2 July 1989.

His real name is Thomas Byron Courtney, but his stage name as a DJ and producer is Tom Zanetti.

He started his career performing in clubs at age 17 and is best known for his song ‘You Want Me’.

What happened between Tom Zanetti and Katie Price?

The details of what actually happened with Tom and reality star Katie Price are unclear, but they met when Katie was recording her single I Got U.

It was later revealed she had been sending him messages while married to ex Kieran Hayler.

Speaking on Katie’s reality TV show My Crazy Life, Kieran said: “She sent loads of text messages last year to Tom Zanetti describing how much she loved him.

“How much she wanted to change her name to his name when they got married and had kids.

“She hasn’t even changed her name to my name being married to me!”

Tom Zanetti dated Instagram model Daisey O’Donnell. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to the cameras, Katie then said: “Do I feel bad? No, I don’t really. At the end of the day I didn’t do anything with him unlike Kieran who cheated on me. It was just flirty texts.”

Tom later spoke out about the claims, saying things had been ‘blown out of proportion.

He told The Sun: “You've seen what's been said [on her reality show] but there are a lot of complete lies.

“We had a professional relationship and it got blown out of proportion because she is who she is.

“I've been working so hard for the last 10 years, so all this attention didn't p**s me off, but I am gutted to be honest.

“We could have potentially have had a good working relationship but it's over now.

“I wish her all the best.”

Who else has Tom Zanetti dated?

Most recently, Tom was in a relationship with Instagram model Daisey O’Donnell.

After almost a year together, they decided to go their separate ways in August 2020.

Before that, the DJ started a very public romance with Love Island’s Hayley Hughes, who he met when he DJ’d a pool party for the cast.

About a month after the show ended, the pair became an item, but split after four months together.

Does Tom Zanetti have children?

Tom has a son called Deaconn who was born in 2006, when he was 17-years-old.

Tragically, Deacon’s mum Lizzie was killed in a car accident when their little boy was just four years old.

He recently shared a tribute to Lizzie on Instagram, ten years after her death.

He wrote: "Today is the day you went that you went to heaven, It's unfair you was taken so young.

"It hurts so bad and we all want you back, Its worse knowing it can't be undone.

"The wishing or crying just won't bring u home, We have to cope with you being apart. But weel [sic] never forget you, your so very loved, and you will always live on in our hearts."

He added: "I watched you go, and carried you in. I know you could feel me holding your hand.

"We will always love you. Your spirit, and the memories we all have can never be taken.”

