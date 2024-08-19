Stephen Webb fact file: Age, net worth, ex-husband, Instagram and Dancing on Ice exit revealed

Stephen Webb is taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2024. Picture: Instagram/Stephen Webb

By Hope Wilson

How old is Stephen Webb, who is his ex-husband Daniel Lustig, what is his net worth, why did he pull out of Dancing on Ice and what is his Instagram?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb is taking part in the 2024 series of Celebs Go Dating, following his split from husband Daniel Lustig earlier this year.

After being out of the dating scene for 12 years, Stephen is hoping dating experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Anna Williamson, Dr Tara and client co-ordinator Tom Read Wilson will be able to give him some top tips. Along with Tristan Phillips, Chris Taylor, Jamelia, Ella Morgan, Helen Flanagan and Lauryn Goodman, Stephen is hoping to find his happily ever after.

As he heads back to our screens, many fans have been wanting to know more about Stephen's life away from the limelight.

How old is Stephen Webb, who is his ex-husband, what is his net worth, why did he pull out of Dancing on Ice and what is his Instagram?

Stephen Webb is hoping to find a partner on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Stephen Webb?

Stephen is 53-years-old and was born on the 26th of July 1971, making his star sign a Leo.

Speaking about dating other people of a different age, Stephen said: "I think I’ll be alright as long as I get matched with people my age and then they’ll have my sense of humour and stuff like that.

"I guess I’m just going to take all the advice that the agents are going to give me and hopefully come out of it better equipped."

How much is Stephen Webb worth?

It is currently unknown what Stephen Webb's net worth is, however we do know roughly how much he was paid to take part in Gogglebox.

According to The Sun, each family on Gogglebox receives £1,500 every month for taking part in the show. It is up to the contributors how they split the money, however the flexibility of the programme allows them to still have a full time job whilst filming Gogglebox part time. This meant Stephen was able to continue his successful hairdressing career, whilst being a TV star.

As well as taking part in the hit Channel 4 show, Stephen was also scheduled to take part in Dancing on Ice earlier this year, which would have boosted his bank account. Alongside his appearance on Celebs Go Dating, Stephen has also taken part in shows such as The Weakest Link and Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

Watch Stephen Webb on Celebs Go Dating here:

Stephen Webb talks Celebs Go Dating

Who is Stephen Webb's ex-husband Daniel Lustig?

In 2016 Stephen announced he was engaged to his long-term partner Daniel Lustig. The couple own a hair salon together and currently live together in Brighton.

A few years after their engagement announcement, Daniel made his first appearance on Googlebox and quickly became a fan-favourite.

The duo continued to take part in the show until Stephen made the announcement last year that he and his husband would be exiting Gogglebox.

Taking to Instagram, Stephen wrote: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox.

"We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities. We would like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show.

"We are also thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all your love & support over the years."

Since then Daniel has continued with his hairdressing career and often shares life updates on his Instagram account @lustig75.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@lustig75

Why did Stephen Webb quit Dancing on Ice?

After announcing he was set to take part in the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice, viewers were shocked when it was revealed Stephen had to pull out of the show due to an injury.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "Stephen Lustig-Webb has had to withdraw from the show due to an injury he sustained to his ankle during training.

"He is still very much a part of the Dancing on Ice family, we will be helping to support Stephen and we wish him well with his recovery."

Speaking about his injury, Stephen told The Sun in 2023: "I’m really gutted, it’s really hard mentally cos I’m indoors all day now. Training was going really well, I was improving every day and that’s the gutting thing - it isn’t like I was doing the headbanger, I was just doing this simple little move and I just slipped. I screamed in agony, it was awful.

"I’ve allowed myself to be a bit down in the dumps about it and I’ve had to stop watching everyone’s progress on social media but I have to look towards the future and hopefully a new job after Christmas."

What is Stephen Webb's Instagram?

Fans can follow Stephen on Instagram @stephengwebb1971, where he currently boasts over 280,000 followers.

He often shares pictures of his days and nights out, as well as some behind-the-scenes images and videos from Celebs Go Dating.