Gogglebox's Jenny Newby welcomes third great-grandchild and shares sweet name

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby introduces baby Olive-Mae to fans online. Picture: Instagram/@jennyandlee_gogglebox

Channel 4 favourite Jenny Newby, 67, told fans she had become a great-grandmother for the third time.

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby has revealed she has become a great-grandmother for the third time, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram.

The telly icon, 67, introduced her great-granddaughter to her 840,000 followers on social media with an adorable photo of herself cuddling the tiny newborn.

Posing for the camera in hospital, the Channel 4 favourite could be seen welling up as she met the latest addition to her growing family for the first time.

Next to the cute snap, which showed baby Olive-Mae wearing a pink woolly hat, the caption read: "Congratulations Jenny on your new great granddaughter Olive-Mae more babysitting 👩‍🍼 duties I think 🤔 😂🤣😂❤️xx."

Gogglebox icon Jenny Newby introduced baby Olive-Mae to the world on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@jennyandlee_gogglebox

The heartwarming picture was posted on Jenny's official Instagram account, which she shares with her best friend and co-star Lee Riley.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the cheeky reality legend after hearing her news, with many of the Gogglebox cast offering their best wishes.

Izzi Warner, who appears alongside sister Ellie in the much-loved series, wrote: "Congratulations Jenny she’s absolutely adorable 💕xx"

Fellow cast members Dave and Shirley, who take part in the show from their home in Wales, added: "Congratulations lovely girl love dave and shirley xxx"

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have become fan favourites since joining the show in 2014. Picture: Instagram/@jennyandlee_gogglebox

Some fans even joked that baby Olive-Mae's facial expression reminded them of a handful of hilarious Gogglebox scenes between the pair, with one writing: "Gorgeous baby, but she is giving you the same look Lee often gives you when you're about to say something really wacky."

Another said: "Congratulations...but your granddaughter is judging you 😂."

"She's looking at the way Lee does when you gush over Martin Compston," laughed a third.

While a fourth added: "That baby looks ready to vent opinions on Gogglebox #sideeye."

Jenny's two other great-grandchildren appeared on the show in May this year. Picture: Channel 4

Back in May this year, Jenny's two other great grandchildren delighted fans by joining her and Lee on the caravan sofa for a quick cuddle before bed.

Viewers were left in stitches when Lee spent the evening encouraging them to call their great-grandmother "old" and "wrinkly".

The hilarious duo first appeared on Gogglebox back in 2014 from their holiday home in Hull, and have since won fans over with their charming relationship and relentless teasing.

