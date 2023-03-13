Inside Gogglebox as ex-stars Sandi and Sandra reveal filming secrets

13 March 2023, 16:58 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 17:00

Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2016.
Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle appeared on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2016. Picture: Alamy/Channel 4

Best friends Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle let slip some major behind-the-scenes secrets.

Ex-Gogglebox stars Sandra Martin and Sandi Bogle have lifted the lid on what it's really like to film for the hit Channel 4 TV show.

The dynamic duo from Brixton became fan favourites overnight after they first appeared on screen in 2013 and were catapulted into the spotlight.

Known for their infectious laughs, hilarious reactions and relatable friendship, the pair entertained viewers for three years before Sandi decided to call it quits.

Ten years later, the "besties" have let slip some major behind-the-scenes secrets from their time on the sofa.

Best friends Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin found fame on Gogglebox.
Best friends Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin found fame on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about how the filming process works, Sandi, 58, explained: "Producers would come round anytime they needed to film, and set everything up.

"I always used to be at Sandra's anyway, so it was nothing different from what I used to do before Gogglebox.

"They would just come in, set up the cameras and we just went for it. We was able to just be ourselves as we normally would."

While it's no big secret that Gogglebox families get paid for appearing on screen, the amount varies across the cast.

And it seems Sandi was pretty happy with her deal, adding: "You get paid for everything, mostly the takeaways because we ate a lot.

"We could have anything that we wanted, so that was kind of cool, and anything that was left we just called the family up to come and pick up the rest of it, so nobody ever got left out."

Sandra claims she was "living a luxury lifestyle" during her time on the show.
Sandra claims she was "living a luxury lifestyle" during her time on the show. Picture: Alamy

Co-star Sandra, 61, also opened up about her pay packet and confessed that because she was "the star of the show," she was treated to extras that other cast members weren't.

"I got more than everybody else, because everybody else was working, but I was on benefits, and I was the best one that was making the show.

"I got the contract, and they paid my rent, council tax, TV licence, electricity, gas, all the bills you need.

"That left me with about £500 a week to do what I wanted - hair, taxis, nails, takeaways.

"I was living a luxury lifestyle."

Sandra explained how this was a far cry from the life she had been living, existing on benefits and struggling to get work.

When the Londoner was first told she got the gig she was overcome with emotion, admitting: "Oh my God, I started to cry. I told the socials, ‘I’ve got a job now,’ and I cried."

She continued: "They said, ‘All you’ve got to do is sit down, order a big pizza and watch TV.’

Sandi added: "We started filming straight away. They just loved our characters and how we worked together."

Sandra claimed all her bills were paid for by the show.
Sandra claimed all her bills were paid for by the show. Picture: Channel 4

The duo were first scouted during a night out for Sandra's birthday and detailed their initial disbelief at what was happening, explaining it was the "right place, right time."

Sandi said: "We were legless, because it was her birthday, so that way you've got the full characters of us both together.

"We was a bit tipsy, so we was like, 'What is he talking about?'

"Sandra was just like, 'Take over, take over, because I don't understand what he's talking about. He's talking rubbish. What is this people watching TV, watching us, watching them? It doesn't make sense.'"

Following their whirlwind career attending awards ceremonies and glitzy parties, the best friends have now wound down and are enjoying a (slightly) quieter life.

Sandi, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, is now starring in Panto while Sandra is back on benefits and raising money for charity.

Although the duo decided to go their separate ways professionally, they remain firm friends as Sandi explains: "She comes to support me always. After 50 odd years of friendship, you can’t not be friends!

"No matter what we go through, she’s always got a room here for her, and she's always got a room for me.”

"We're besties. We've been through, ups, downs, thick and thin, the worst, the wears, the tears, the bumps, the laughs.

"That's friendship. You can't beat that, no matter what."

