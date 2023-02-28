Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

28 February 2023, 12:15

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary episode
Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary episode. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gogglebox will air a special 90 minute episode next month to mark 10 years of the hit Channel 4 show.

Gogglebox favourites Steph and Dom as well as Sandi and Sandra will return to the show for a one-off special.

The Channel 4 show is celebrating 10 years since it first aired with a 90 minute special featuring old faces and current favourites.

Gogglebox first launched in 2013, and while cast have come and go, the show has remained a Friday favourite for the UK.

The special episode will air on 11th March and is said to be "a chance to look back at our favourite TV from the last decade and also our favourite Goggleboxers with whom we've watched it."

Steph and Dom will return for the Gogglebox special after leaving the show in 2016
Steph and Dom will return for the Gogglebox special after leaving the show in 2016. Picture: Channel 4

Two pairs confirmed to be returning for the special are Dom and Steph and Sandra and Sandi.

Gogglebox star Sandi left the show in 2016 and went on to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, followed by her best friend Sandra in 2017.

Sandra and Sandi will also return to Gogglebox for the special episode
Sandra and Sandi will also return to Gogglebox for the special episode. Picture: Channel 4

Dom and Steph were firm favourites from the start of the show, but decided to leave in 2016.

The pair were running The Salutation Hotel at the time but went on to pursue careers in the showbiz industry.

The pair appeared on The Great Hotel Escape as well as their own show, Steph and Dom's One Star to Five Star.

In 2019, the pair appeared on a Channel 4 documentary Steph and Dom: Can Cannabis Save Our Son? which saw them open up about their son Max's severe epilepsy which causes him to have up to 100 seizures a day.

The Siddiqui family have been on Gogglebox since it started in 2013
The Siddiqui family have been on Gogglebox since it started in 2013. Picture: Channel 4

There are currently only two pairs of the original Gogglebox cast still taking part in the show.

Stephen Webb has been on the hit show since 2013 and now appears on it alongside his husband Daniel.

The Siddiqui family are also still going strong after 10 years on the sofa.

