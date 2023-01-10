Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner shares rare picture of her growing baby bump

Gogglebox’s Ellie Warner attended her friend's baby shower and shared a sweet picture.

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has posed for a picture at her friend’s baby shower.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star posed for a series of photos in front of a balloon arch as she hugged her friend.

Ellie’s Gogglebox co-star and sister Izzi Warner could also be seen in the group shots as they all smiled for the camera.

The star also shared a picture of a delicious spread from the day, including sandwiches and bite-size desserts.

Ellie Warner and her friend are both pregnant. Picture: Instagram

"Fab day at our lovely Katie’s baby shower today 💖 can’t wait for our babies to grow up together 🥰", she captioned the post.

Her friends and followers were quick to comment, with Googlebox family The Malone’s commenting: "Ellie you are looking radiant and so happy xx"

Marcus Luther, who also stars on the show, commented: "Congratulations ladies ❤️❤️".

“How 🤩 amazing! Lots of happiness ahead❤️❤️❤️Beautiful ladies ⭐️⭐️⭐️,” said someone else.

A fourth added: “Congratulations to you both 💓💓💓💓💓💓”.

Ellie Warner has shared photos from her friend's baby shower. Picture: Instagram

Meanwhile, Ellie recently posed for a rare picture with her boyfriend Nat Eddleston.

After taking some time off to enjoy Christmas, Ellie returned to Instagram on Boxing Day with a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

“Belly full of Christmas dinner,” Ellie captioned the post.

It’s the first time Ellie has been pictured with Nat since announcing their pregnancy in a recent episode of Gogglebox.

Speaking to her sister Izzi about going for an ultrasound, she said: “So I went for a scan on Saturday,” adding she thought the baby looked like a ‘jelly alien’.

“When I showed mum the picture, she went, ‘Oh, can I take a picture?’” Ellie continued, “You didn’t even look at it for two minutes.”

Izzi hit back: “I did!”, before adding: “I’ll stare at it a bit longer just to make you happy.”

This comes after Nat was left in intensive care following a car accident which left him with a broken neck and back as well as two collapsed lungs.

