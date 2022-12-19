Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus quit show after five years

19 December 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 19 December 2022, 15:54

Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years
Mica and Marcus are leaving Gogglebox after five years. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Mica Ven and Marcus Luther told Gogglebox fans that it was time 'to put the remote down'.

Gogglebox favourites Mica and Marcus have announced they are quitting the hit Channel 4 show after five years.

The couple joined the line-up of TV enthusiasts back in 2018 during Gogglebox's 11th series, and were sometimes joined by Mica's daughters Sachelle and Shuggy.

However, the couple have now announced their plans to leave the hit show in order to "see what else God has in store" for them.

In a joint statement published on Instagram, the couple wrote: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best."

They continued: "We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew’s but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.

"To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much.

"To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life."

Mica and Marcus joined the Gogglebox line-up in 2018
Mica and Marcus joined the Gogglebox line-up in 2018. Picture: Channel 4

Mica and Marcus' Gogglebox co-stars appear just as upset as fans to see the couple go.

Izzi Warner wrote: "We’ll miss you both!", while Daniel Lustig-Webb commented: "We will miss you. Good luck on the future."

