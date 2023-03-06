Celebrity Gogglebox star says she was 'sacked' after Naked Attraction complaint

Shiela Hancock has said she was 'fired' from Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

By Naomi Bartram

Former Celebrity Gogglebox star Sheila Hancock has said she wasn't asked back on the Channel 4 series after complaining about Naked Attraction.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Dame Shelia Hancock has said she was ‘sacked’ from the show after complaining about the amount of nudity she was being made to watch.

Fans of the show will know the 90-year-old appeared back in 2021 next to her good friend Gyles Brandreth on the celebrity version of the Channel 4 series.

Talking to The Mirror, she said: "I used to love doing it with Gyles, but they sacked me from that. Well, they did not ask me back.

Dame Shelia Hancock has left Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

"I think it was because there was a lot of shows with penises in, and because it went down [well] with the audience, they kept showing them to us.

"Eventually I phoned up the lady on the edit and said, 'I am enjoying the show but do you think we can have anything other than penises? And she was quite angry!"

She went on to tell the Radio Times: "I went in imagining that they wanted me for my wit and brain. Of course, they just want to show you willies and for you to be shocked."

This comes after another former star of the show also said she left because she didn’t want to watch Naked Attraction.

Coronation Street’s Maureen Lipman - who also appeared with Gyles - left in December 2021 after claiming "life is too short to watch a series of hopeless men dangle their bits and pieces in my direction."

Sheila and her good friend Gyles appeared on Gogglebox together. Picture: Instagram

She went on to say she didn’t like how she was edited in the episodes, telling Loose Women at the time: "I've seen all the male tackle that I need to see for this lifetime, to be honest, I really have."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

This comes after it was revealed stars from the show will be returning for an extra special Gogglebox.

The Channel 4 show is celebrating 10 years since it first aired with a 90 minute special featuring old faces such as Steph and Dom, and Sandra and Sandi.

The special episode will air on 11th March and is said to be "a chance to look back at our favourite TV from the last decade and also our favourite Goggleboxers with whom we've watched it."