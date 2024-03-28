Tributes pour in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey following his shock death aged 40

28 March 2024, 10:26

Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey
Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey. Picture: Channel 4/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Gogglebox favourite George Gilbey has passed away after a tragic accident at work.

Tributes have poured in for Gogglebox star George Gilbey after his sad death aged 40.

The Celebrity Big Brother star died yesterday after suffering an accident at work in which he fell and 'sustained an injury'.

TV executives and celebrities who knew George have now paid tribute to the father-of-one, who first gained fame appearing on Gogglebox in 2013.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete."

George Gilbey has died at the age of 40
George Gilbey has died at the age of 40. Picture: Alamy

They continued: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George's family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy."

Former EastEnders actress Daniella Westbrook wrote: "Gone too soon. Good night, my darling friend George. I'm absolutely gutted xxx."

George's fellow CBB housemate, Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, also paid tribute to his late friend, writing: "Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

"Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I'll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I'm going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG."

George Gilbey had a close relationship with his mum Linda
George Gilbey had a close relationship with his mum Linda. Picture: Instagram/George Gilbey

Dancer James Jordan, who also appeared on the same series of Celebrity Big Brother as George, wrote: "Just heard about another friend of mine dying today. My thoughts go out to his family. Another one gone way too soon. RIP George."

While former Celebs Go Dating host Nadia Essex added: "Heartbroken to hear George has passed. I will never forget the crazy times we spent together. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered #ripgeorge."

George first gained fame in 2013 on Gogglebox. Pictured with Linda and Pete
George first gained fame in 2013 on Gogglebox. Pictured with Linda and Pete. Picture: Channel 4

George became a household favourite after showcasing for his cheeky attitude and sweet relationship with his mum Linda and step-dad Pete on Gogglebox.

In 2014 he left the show in order to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, where he finished in fourth place. George returned to Gogglebox in 2016 and remained on the show until 2018.

George passed away earlier this week. Pictured with Linda and Pete
George passed away earlier this week. Pictured with Linda and Pete. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (27 March), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

"The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

"We will continue liaising with partners including the Heath and Safety Executive.

"A cordon remains in place at the scene."

George is survived by his seven-year-old daughter Amelie Iris Gilbey whom he shares with Gemma Conway.

