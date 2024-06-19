Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reveals truth behind split from husband Stephen Webb

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig shocked fans with their split. Picture: Instagram/@lustig75/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Gogglebox favourite Daniel Lustig has explained why he and Stephen Webb split, following their shock break up last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig, 43, has revealed the real reason behind his split from husband Stephen Webb, 52, after six years of marriage.

The couple announced their break up in September 2023 and while the pair have kept relatively quiet about their parting, Daniel has now opened up about their current relationship.

Speaking on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, the 43-year-old confessed that he and Stephen are on good terms, while revealing why they actually split.

Stephen told the hosts: "We had a really good innings. It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends."

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig announced their split earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/@lustig75

The TV favourite continued: "We're work colleagues and partners at work as well and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well. We get on better now than we did when we were together, so it's fine. I know for a lot of people they probably can't understand it, but it has worked out for us.

"You have to try and keep it nice as much as you can. For the two of us, we were on the same level. But if you're not, it is a little bit more difficult. Just try to as be communicative as you can be and be kind, because each of you is going through something."

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig gained fame as one of the families on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

He added: "We worked really hard during our 11 years together. People always said we were polar opposites. We were like chalk and cheese. It gets to the point where you get to a certain age and you realise, you know, that you are so different and your foundations are different.

"I think for us, it was just wise to separate. You've got to have the foundations in, haven't you. If your foundations are different, then you're a bit wobbly."

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig were married for six years. Picture: Instagram/Stephen Webb

While Stephen has signed up for Celebs Go Dating, Stephen is still on the lookout for love, stating:

"I do want to start dating at some point, you know, I'm not out there just yet. Unless someone cheekily sends me a sneaky DM, which hasn't happened yet. All I can think of is, can he be Italian or French, six foot tall, Latin skinned? That will do me."

When asked how he felt about his ex dating on TV, Stephen added: "I've said it before, but I back him, 100 per cent, in anything that he does.

"He's also been my biggest backer in everything I've done. So he has come home and talked about things that have happened on the show and I've helped him talk through it.

"My friends keep asking me if I am really OK about it and I actually am."

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig still share a close bond. Picture: Instagram/Stephen Webb

Daniel and Stephen tied the knot in 2018, with the former making his first appearance on Gogglebox in 2019.

The duo appeared on the show until 2023 when they announced they would be leaving the series. Shortly after the golden couple announced their split, with Stephen telling fans: "It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce.

"There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways."

Daniel added: "We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends."

Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb appeared on Gogglebox from 2019-2023. Picture: Instagram/Stephen Webb

Despite their split, the twosome have continued to co-parent their three dogs and have maintained a close friendship, often sharing pictures of each other online.

While their love life may have slowed down, their careers certainly haven't. Since leaving Gogglebox, Stephen has undertaken various TV projects including Celebs Go Dating, as well as signing up for Dancing on Ice.

Unfortunately tragedy struck during DOI training sessions and the 52-year-old was forced to pull out of the show due to injury.