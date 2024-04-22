Gogglebox's Stephen and Daniel break silence on shock divorce announcement

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel have announced they are divorcing after six years of marriage. Picture: Channel 4 / Stephen Lustig-Webb - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel recently revealed they are divorcing after six years of marriage and have now poked fun at their split on social media.

Gogglebox starts Stephen Lustig-Webb, 52, and his husband Daniel, 43, have broken their silence on their divorce after revealing the sad new to fans over the weekend.

Stephen and Daniel, who quit the hit Channel 4 TV show last year to pursue other opportunities, have confirmed that they will remain friends after sharing pictures from a day out together on their social media.

Daniel, who joined husband Stephen on Gogglebox in 2018, even joked about their divorce by sharing a video on his Instagram riding a tandem bike with his husband, writing the caption: "Riding tandem straight out of this marriage #beryl #bff."

Meanwhile, Stephen shared a collection of pictures from their day out on his own social media page, clearly showing that he and Daniel have stood by their promise to remain friends.

Stephen and Daniel have said they will remain friends following their shocking split. Picture: Channel 4

The couple revealed the sad news that they were splitting over the weekend, with Stephen sharing a statement with The Sun on Sunday: "It's with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce.

"There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we've unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways."

Daniel added: "We've made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends."

The pair remain working together in the salon they run in Brighton.

Gogglebox’s Stephen and Daniel enjoy day out following divorce announcement

Stephen is a Gogglebox favourite, having appeared on the show since 2013 when the first series hit our screens. At this time, he appeared alongside his ex-boyfriend Chris Ashby-Steed until 2017 when they split.

The star was joined by his late mother, Pat, for a year until Daniel became his permanent co-star.

In 2023, a decade after joining the show, Stephen announced that he and Daniel were leaving Gogglebox, with it later being confirmed that the hairdresser has signed up to appear on ITV's Dancing On Ice.

Sadly, Stephen never got to compete in the celebrity ice-skating competition after he broke his ankle during the beginning stages of training.