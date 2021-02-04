Tom Read-Wilson net worth: How much is the Celebs Go Dating star worth?

Tom Read Wilson has starred on Celebs Go Dating since the first series. Picture: E4/Instagram

Tom Read-Wilson has become a national treasure after joining the Celebs Go Dating team back in 2016.

The 34-year-old acts as the show’s receptionist and junior client coordinator who meets and greets the single celebs looking for love.

So as we get to know a new batch of stars in 2021, how much is Tom Read-Wilson worth? Here’s what we know…

What is Tom Read-Wilson’s net worth?

It is not clear how much Tom Read-Wilson is worth, but according to Trend Celeb Now his net worth is between $100,000 (£73,300) and $1m (£733,000).

Tom Read Wilson has become best friends with Joey Essex. Picture: PA Images

Apart from lighting up our screens on Celebs Go Dating, Tom is also a trained singer, dancer and actor having studied Musical Theatre at the Royal Academy of Music.

After graduating, he went on to perform in pantomimes and theatre productions all over the world.

In 2016, Berkshire-born Tom even auditioned for The Voice with a rendition of Accentuate the Positive, but none of the judges turned around for him.

He said at the time: “I know full well that I’m a bit of an oddity, but sometimes oddities can be a bit of a nice surprise.”

Tom - who now lives in London - has also appeared on many other TV shows including Celebrity Juice, Britain's Got More Talent and CelebAbility.

He also competed on the celebrity version of Britain’s Best Home Cook this year.

Tom also hosts his own podcast Tom Read-Wilson has words with... which has featured guests such as Jennifer Saunders, Alan Carr and Joel Dommet.

It's unknown whether Tom is single, but he did strike up a close friendship with Celebs Go Dating's Joey Essex.

Speaking of the former TOWIE star, Tom said: "He’s enchanting – I get lost in his azure eyes.

"Everything about him is incandescent, especially his pearly teeth and coruscating personality!"

