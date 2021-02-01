Why does Sophie Hermann have her own room on Celebs Go Dating?

Sophie Hermann gets her own room on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Why does Celebs Go Dating's Sophie Hermann get her own private room in The Mansion?

Made in Chelsea star Sophie Hermann is one of the stars who signed up to the Celebs Go Dating agency earlier this year.

And she’s already been turning heads on the show, including that of renowned DJ and producer Tom Zanetti.

But while a Covid-friendly version of the show sees all the celebs move into a huge mansion for the first time, viewers have noticed Sophie isn’t sharing a room with her co-stars.

So why is Sophie in her own room? Here’s what we know…

Why does Sophie Hermann have her own room on Celebs Go Dating?

Made In Chelsea socialite Sophie is said to have refused to sign up to Celebs Go Dating unless she got her own private bedroom.

Sophie Hermann is starring on Celebs Go dating: The Mansion. Picture: E4

According to The Sun, Sophie explained that she has a rare condition that makes her get violent during sleep.

Read More: Who is Tom Read Wilson? Celebs Go Dating star's age, career and partner revealed

“The other celebs slept in one bedroom, Big Brother-style, but Sophie had her own luxury room upstairs with a bath and everything,” a source said at the time.

“Her excuse was if there’s any noise or disturbance, like someone snoring, she can get aggressive.

“She said she struggles even in a relationship.”

Meanwhile, Sophie previously joked to The Sun: “Thank God I had my upstairs Duchess wing – that was obviously my recluse moment because I need my sleep. That made things a lot easier for me because without that I probably wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

This comes after fans started to notice she slept separately to the rest of the gang, with one writing on Twitter: “Overall Sophie is another one that I’m backing she is a great girl with great banter and personality.

“I’m also jealous over the fact she has her own room.”

Another said: “Just wondering why Sophie Hermann gets her own room and isn’t treated equally like everyone else? #CelebsGoDatingTheMansion."

Now Read: How old is Celebs Go Dating's Tom Zanetti and who has he dated?