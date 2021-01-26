What is Celebs Go Dating star Tom Zanetti's net worth?

Tom Zanetti recently signed up to the Celebs Go Dating agency in a bid to find his future girlfriend.

But while the DJ and producer has enjoyed some high profile romances in the past, his career has always been his main focus.

So, how much is Tom Zanetti worth? Here’s what we know…

What is Tom Zanetti's net worth?

According to Celeb Net Worths, Tom Zanetti is said to be worth around £1.4m thanks to his career in DJing and events.

He started out playing a club night called Insomnia in Leeds which is where he won a night club award for Leeds’ best club night.

Tom then started his own events company called ‘Sleepin’ Is Cheatin’, previously stating: “I own four festivals which are doing really well.

“We’ve got four businesses overseas in Tenerife, Ibiza, Maguluf… it’s promotional events and nightclubs events.”

Tom has also DJ’d at parties around the world and pre-pandemic he had residences at party island venues, including in Magaluf, Ayia Napa and Zante.

As for his music career, the star’s most famous hit is ‘You Want Me’ which has now had over 30 million streams on Spotify.

Other songs include ‘More and More’, which hit the headlines thanks to his steamy music video with model Demi Rose.

Was Tom Zanetti on Love Island?

Love Island fans will recognise Tom for his appearance on the show back in 2018 when he hosted the Ministry of Sound party for the islanders.

Here he actually met his ex-girlfriend and former islander, Hayley Hughes who then went on to date on the outside world for four months.

Tom said at the time: “I didn’t think they knew who I was and then they started trying to pull me off the decks and dance with me. Good villa, good party!”

