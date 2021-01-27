Who is Sophie Hermann? Celebs Go Dating star's age, dating history and net worth revealed

Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann is on Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram

How old is Sophie Hermann and who is her ex boyfriend? Find out about the Made In Chelsea star

Celebs Go Dating is finally back on our screens, but this time there is a twist as all the stars moved into a mansion together.

And one woman who has joined the agency in a bid to find The One, is Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann.

Sophie is best known as a straight-talking reality star from MIC, but how old is she and who has she dated?

How old is Sophie Hermann?

Sophie was born on 30 January 1987 so she is currently 33-years-old.

Sophie Hermann has been on Made In Chelsea since 2013. Picture: E4

She was born in Germany and grew up in Switzerland and attended posh private school Institut auf dem Rosenberg Boarding School in St.Gallen.

Before joining Made in Chelsea in 2013, Sophie worked as a model.

Who is Sophie Hermann’s ex boyfriend?

She might be single at the moment, but Sophie has been linked with a few famous faces in the past.

The star previously dated Lewis Hamilton's close friend Jonny Hynes, who is also the host of Skype's Ones to Watch.

Sophie also hit the headlines last year after being linked to Johnny Depp.

Reports emerged in September 2020 that the pair had exchanged numbers over the summer, with German publication RTL claiming they went on to meet at the Corinthia Hotel in London.

Made in Chelsea fans will also know that Sophie had a fleeting romance with Fredrik Ferrier.

The pair briefly dated in 2017 after flirting up a storm, but they are now the best of friends.

Sophie recently opened up about trying to find her future partner, and said she has considered freezing her eggs.

She said on MIC: "I want to settle down and have a family. And this whole year [dating] is not happening - this is not making anything easier on top of that.

"I never thought I would be the type of person who would consider this - but I actually thought about freezing my eggs."

What is Sophie Hermann’s net worth?

According to Spears magazine, Sophie is estimated to have a net worth of around £3.5 million.

She is currently the heir to Mustang jeans, and is the granddaughter of founder Luise Hermann and also stepdaughter of German actress Uschi Glas.

Sophie’s father, Dieter Hermann, is also a successful business consultant.

Aside from her family’s wealth, Sophie is a fashion designer in her own right and has her own brand simply called ‘Sophie Hermann’, as well as being a social media influencer.

