Since joining the Celebs Go Dating family back in 2016, receptionist and Junior Client Coordinator Tom Read Wilson has become a national treasure.

The celebrity clients may come and go, but Tom is always on hand to make us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

So as Tom is back on our screens again, let’s get to know him a little better…

How old if Tom Read Wilson?

Tom Read Wilson was born on 12 November 1986, making him 34-years-old.

As well as being a Celebs Go Dating legend and friend to the stars, Tom is also a singer, actor and presenter.

Born in Berkshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Music where he studied Musical Theatre.

Tom now lives in London and has appeared on shows such as Celebrity Juice, Britain's Got More Talent and CelebAbility.

Was Tom Read Wilson on The Voice?

Tom auditioned for The Voice back in 2016, giving an incredible rendition of Accentuate the Positive.

Unfortunately, while he got a standing ovation from the audience, none of the judges turned their chairs for Tom.

Does Tom Read Wilson have a partner?

While Tom loves giving out dating tips to the celebrities, he rarely discusses his own love life.

It is unclear whether he is single or has a partner, as he keeps his private life off Instagram.

Back in 2018, the star said he was looking for someone different to him ‘on every possible level’.

He told Pink News: "I always say I don’t physically have a type except radically different to me because I always think two-thirds of beauty lies in fascination.

"I think there’s something beautiful in that post-coital moment where you look at someone and think 'How are you put together? I could spend the rest of my life mapping your face because it’s so different to my own.'"

Tom also called himself a ‘serial dater’ adding: “In the earlier days of dating for me – because I am a serial dater – I was a terrible self-editor.

“Later on in my dating life, I realised what I was attracted to in other people were often the curiosities and idiosyncrasies and the nuances."

