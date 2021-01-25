When was Celebs Go Dating flmed?

When was Celebs Go Dating filmed?
Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion returns for a new series tonight - here's your need-to-know on when it was filmed during the pandemic.

We have wonderful news for fans of probably the most hilarious reality show of all time - Celebs Go Dating is back.

The new series, called Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, will be vastly different to previous series', as the contestants are all living together in an incredible Surrey mansion.

In line with guidelines introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, celebs and daters isolated together in the property - meaning we can probably expect some seriously awkward breakfast encounters.

But when was the show filmed? And how long did the celebs stay in the house? Here's your need-to-know...

When was Celebs Go Dating filmed?

Celebs Go Dating was filmed late last year, beginning late November.

Celebs Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Karim Zeroual, Kimberly Hart-Simpson, Sophie Hermann, Tom Zanetti, and Wayne Lineker all lived in the mansion for four weeks alongside their daters.

Celebs Go Dating was filmed in a huge Surrey mansion
Celebs Go Dating was filmed in a huge Surrey mansion. Picture: Instagram

During filming, the show was temporarily put on hold because of a positive coronavirus test on set.

A spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time: "Celebs Go Dating filming has paused temporarily as we await further information regarding a recent routine COVID test which had in the first instance returned positive.

"The result was unexpected since the individual had quarantined prior to entering the house, had been regularly receiving negative results in all testing and has since had four negative results.

"The individual and all of those living in the house are now isolating while we await the results of further testing and continue to consult with our medical experts."

When is Celebs Go Dating on E4?

Celebs Go Dating returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday 25 January.

