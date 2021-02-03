What happened with Sophie Hermann and Tom Zanetti and are they still together?

What's happening with Sophie and Tom's romance? Here's what we know... Picture: Instagram/E4

Did Sophie and Tom get together in the Celebs Go Dating mansion and are they still together?

Celebs Go Dating is in its second week, and we already have our first inter-celebrity romance in the form of Sophie Hermann and Tom Zanetti.

The couple have been seen engaging in some serious flirting - and, as the show was filmed in December, many fans have been wondering what's going on between them.

Here's what we know.

Sophie and Tom got close in the Celebs Go Dating mansion. Picture: Instagram

What happened with Sophie and Tom in the Celebs Go Dating mansion?

Sophie and Tom have been getting closer throughout the series of Celebs Go Dating, and the pair are now set to go on a date.

The Made in Chelsea star, 33, was seen asking the DJ, 31, for dinner in last night's episode, to which he replied: "I'd be down for that, why do I always get so dopey with you? What have you just asked me to dinner? I thought I'd be asking you!"

Later on in the episode, Sophie said: "Each day I really get to know Tom a lot more and there's a lot of depth to him. I'm warming up to Tom."

The episode comes after reports that claimed the pair enjoyed a 'secret relationship' while filming the show.

A source told the Daily Mail: "Sparks were flying between them from the minute they walked into the mansion.

"Tom had no idea who Sophie was to begin with and that seemed to be an aphrodisiac for her - she loved being teased by him and the banter they shared together.

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other and became the talk of the house, especially when the rest of the cast found out they had been texting.

"Despite coming from very different backgrounds, they really got on - and couldn't resist spending as much time together as they could in the house."

Are Sophie Hermann and Tom Zanetti still together?

It is currently unknown whether sparks are still flying between the pair, but watch this space...

