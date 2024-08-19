Celebs Go Dating Tristan Phipps: Made In Chelsea star's age, height, net worth, job and ex-girlfriends

Everything you need to know about Celebs Go Dating star Tristan Phipps.

By Alice Dear

Celebs Go Dating and Made In Chelsea star Tristan Phipps' life away from the screen explained - from net worth to ex-girlfriends and business.

Tristan Phipps, 28, has joined the line-up of Celebs Go Dating alongside the likes of Gogglebox's Stephen Webb, Love Island's Chris Taylor and Married At First Sight UK's Ella Morgan.

The Made In Chelsea star already has experience dating on TV, having been part of the MIC cast for six-years now, dating the likes of Verity Bowditch and Olivia Bentley on the series in that time.

While he's been on our screens for sometime now, there's is still a lot people don't know about Tristan, whether it is his net worth, his side business co-star Sam Prince or his former relationships.

Here, we break down all the things you need to know about Tristan Phipps as he looks for love on the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Tristan Phipps has been on Made In Chelsea since 2018, joining the cast during series 16. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Tristan Phipps and how old is he?

Tristan Phipps is a 28-year-old reality TV star, best known for being on Made In Chelsea since series 16 in 2018.

After struggling to find love in Chelsea, Tristan is now starring in the new series of Celebs Go Dating in a bid to find someone special.

How tall is Tristan Phipps?

Tristan Phipps is 6ft 2inches.

What is Tristan Phipps' job?

Tristan Phipps was previously a safari guide before his reality TV career took off in Made In Chelsea.

Now, as well as appearing on the hit show set in SW3, Tristan is also the co-owner of a house plant company, Bellr, which he runs alongside Made In Chelsea co-star Sam Prince.

Tristan Phipps used to be a safari guide before joining the cast of Made In Chelsea. Picture: Tristan Phipps / Instagram

What is Tristan Phipps' net worth?

Whole Tristan Phipps' net worth is not currently known, The Tab report that he is most likely worth hundreds of thousands.

As well as appearing on shows such as Made In Chelsea and running Bellr, Tristan also uses his Instagram following to promote products and brands, which will make him a fair amount of money.

Tristan Phipps was in a relationship with Olivia Bentley from 2020 to 2023. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Tristan Phipps' ex-girlfriend?

Tristan Phipps' most famous ex-girlfriend is Olivia Bentley, another star of Made In Chelsea, who he met while filming the show.

Made In Chelsea followed Tristan and Liv's relationship, including all the ups and downs, from 2020 when they first got together until May 2023 when they split-up.

It was Liv who confirmed they had parted ways, sharing a message on his Instagram at the time which read: "Just to clear this up and put a stop to all the comments and messages. Tristan and I are no longer together. It ended very amicably and I do wish him all the best."

Prior to Liv, Tristan aslo dated Made In Chelsea stars Ella Willis, Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo and Verity Bowditch and has since been connected to the likes of Yasmine Zweegers, Lauren Sintès and Love Island's Laura Crane.