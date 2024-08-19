Helen Flanagan's life explained: Career, net worth, split from ex-fiancé and children

19 August 2024, 20:30

Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan's life
Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan's life. Picture: Helen Flanagan / Instagram - Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is Helen Flanagan famous for? What happened between her and ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair? How many children does she have? Everything you need to know as she looks for love on Celebs Go Dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Helen Flanagan, 34, is returning ton our screens in a bid to find love again on the hit dating show Celebs Go Dating, alongside other famous singletons including Stephen Webb, Tristan Phipps and Jamelia.

The actress, who entered the world of showbiz when she was just nine-years-old on Coronation Street, went through a big break up two years ago, splitting from the father of her three children, Scott Sinclair, but is now hoping to form a connection elsewhere.

Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan's life including her career, her net worth, her relationship with ex-fiancé and their children.

Helen Flanagan rose to fame on Coronation Street when she was just nine-years-old
Helen Flanagan rose to fame on Coronation Street when she was just nine-years-old. Picture: Helen Flanagan / Instagram

Who is Helen Flanagan and how old is she?

Helen Flanagan is a 34-year-old actress, best known for starring on Coronation Street, who was born in Manchester 7th August 1990.

How is Helen Flanagan famous?

Helen Flanagan is best known for playing Rosie Webster in Coronation Street from January 2000, when she was just nine-years-old, until February 2012 when she left the hit ITV soap.

After leaving Corrie, Helen appeared on a number of reality TV shows including I'm A Celebrity, Celebrity Super Spa and Celebrity Wedding Planner.

In February 2017, Helen returned to the cobbles to reprise her role of Rosie before going on maternity leave in June 2018.

What is Helen Flanagan's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Helen Flanagan has a net worth of £2.4million.

Aside from her acting and modelling career, Helen also makes money from product and brand endorsements on her Instagram.

Helen Flanagan has three children with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan has three children with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair. Picture: Helen Flanagan / Instagram

What happened between Helen Flanagan and ex Scott Sinclair?

Helen Flanagan was with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair for 13 years before they split in 2022 after welcoming three children together.

The actress put their split down to the fact that "they don't like each other" anymore.

Speaking on Charlotte Dawson's Naughty Corner podcast, Helen said: "I still love him very much, I care about him deeply, but we don't like each other. We don't like each other at all, we don't get on. I do know that Scott - he'd never admit it - cares about me too and he does love me."

Helen Flanagan was with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair for 13 years before they split
Helen Flanagan was with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair for 13 years before they split. Picture: Helen Flanagan / Instagram

Following their split, Helen and Scott co-parent, however, they do not appear to be on speaking terms. She told the Mail Online recently: " know it’s not very mature, and I really do hope it sorts itself out, but what we don’t do is argue in front of the children, so we make sure they don’t see any drama.

"I’d never speak badly about their father in front of them, it’s about the kids and them being happy."

How many children does Helen Flanagan have?

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair have three children together; Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

