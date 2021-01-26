Inside Celebs Go Dating star Tom Zanetti's family life with son Deaconn

Tom Zanetti has joined the Celebs Go Dating line up in a bid to find The One.

The producer and DJ has had his fair share of public romances in the past, including exes such as Hayley Hughes and Katie Price.

But the 31-year-old is determined to settle down and find someone to share his life with and introduce to his son Deaconn.

Tom found out he was going to be a dad at 16-years-old back in October 2006.

He has previously opened up about welcoming Deaconn, admitting he ‘wasn’t prepared’ for fatherhood.

In a past interview, the star said: “At 16 I found out I was going to be a dad which obviously at that age I wasn’t prepared for, I didn’t know what I was going to do or how I would care for a child but as soon as my son was born he stole my heart.

“From then on, I would do any work to make money and after leaving school I did loads of jobs. I worked in a warehouse 6am – 6pm making pallets, was a butcher, a window cleaner, bricklayer and a milkman to name a few.”

Tom shares Deaconn with his former girlfriend Lizzie Pickavance, who tragically passed away in a car crash in 2010 when she was just 20-years-old.

The star has spoken out about his loss over the years, sharing heartbreaking social media posts on the anniversary of her death.

In 2016, he said: “6 years ago today, my girlfriend Elizabeth Rose Pickavance passed away.

“I don’t want to go into detail on how or give a big emotional speech because everyone who knew her and who knows me and my family knows how bad we miss her and she is very loved every day…

“So many things always pop up to show me her beautiful spirit is still around. Losing someone you love is the worst most helpless feeling you can ever experience, but take it from me after losing many people I care about – in time it does get easier to cope with and you will learn to deal with and accept it…”

Now, Tom has vowed to prioritise his son over everything else, and often posts sweet pictures of him on Instagram.

Deacon has also made an appearance in one of his music videos.

He also previously said: “My son Deaconn in my number one priority and I make sure we spend as much time together as possible. He lives with me a lot of the time and like I said he comes boxing with me, I also take him to football training and piano lessons.

“Deaconn’s also done a bit of modelling with me which was great to do. With work, I can be getting to bed at 2am some nights, then I’m up for the school run first thing in the morning.”

