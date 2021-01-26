What time is Celebs Go Dating on tonight and is there a new episode every night?

Is Celebs Go Dating on every night and how many episodes are there? Here's what we know about the new series...

There’s a brand new series of Celebs Go Dating to help us through the winter blues this January.

The likes of Curtis Pritchard, Tom Zanetti, Sophie Herman and Chloe Ferry have all joined the agency in a bid to find The One.

And this time around, they are all living in a giant luxurious mansion meaning they can date in the same ‘bubble’ without having to social distance.

But as we sit down to watch the drama unfold, what time is Celebs Go Dating on every night?

What time is Celebs Go Dating on tonight?

Celebs Go Dating is on at 9pm on E4, with the series kicking off on January 25, 2021.

In case you missed it, each episode will be available to watch straight after the show has aired on 4oD.

Is Celebs Go Dating on E4 every night?

It’s good news for reality TV fans as Celebs Go Dating will air every weekday - Monday-Fridays.

The show will air for four weeks, meaning the last episode will be on Friday 19th February.

Things are a little different this time around, as experts Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson will be putting the celebs through their paces in a luxurious mansion, with the help of Tom Read Wilson.

This means there is no escape for the celebs, as the cameras will be following them 24/7.

The mansion is in Surrey and is set in an enormous 30 acres of beautiful parkland.

The pad also includes an indoor and outdoor pool, as well a two-lane bowling alley with disco lighting.

Head of Unscripted Programming at Lime Pictures, Sarah Tyekiff, said: "After a very date free 2020 we're turning up the heat as we move The Agency and our single Celebs into a luxurious country house.

"Our celebs will live together 24/7 without the distractions from their normal lives, so that they can really focus on finding The One.

"And the best way to do that...the datees are moving in! Get ready for awkward first dates, bathroom bump ins and some unfiltered romance."

