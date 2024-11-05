When are the MAFS UK final vows? Release date revealed

5 November 2024, 14:27

The MAFS UK final vows release date has been revealed
The MAFS UK final vows release date has been revealed. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

When will the Married At First Sight final vows air?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK series nine has brought us loads of love, as well as a hint of explosive drama, fiery arguments, and couple swaps.

As we hurtle towards the last episodes and the reunion, many viewers are keen to learn which couples chose to stay together during their final vows.

After receiving advice from experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans will soon discover who is still in a relationship and who has split following their time on the show.

When are the final vows on MAFS UK? Here is everything we know about the last ceremony.

The MAFS UK series nine cast will complete their time in the experiment soon
The MAFS UK series nine cast will complete their time in the experiment soon. Picture: Channel 4

When are the MAFS UK final vows?

The exact date of the Married At First Sight final vows has not been revealed, however it is expected they will air in the final week of the show.

As the MAFS UK reunion is set to air on the 13th and 14th of November, it is believed final vows will be shown the previous week, so between the 6th and 12th of November.

MAFS UK's Luke and Amy had a dramatic argument
MAFS UK's Luke and Amy had a dramatic argument. Picture: Channel 4

During the ceremony viewers will get to see the remaining couples decide whether they want to remain together or call it quits.

Fans will watch as Ross and Sacha, Luke and Amy, Kieran and Kristina, Nathan and Lacey and and Adam and Polly make their final decision on their relationships.

