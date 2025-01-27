Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

27 January 2025, 12:32

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about MAFS Australia star Lauren Hall, including her age, where she's from, her job, Instagram and secret past with Jonathan McCullough!

Married At First Sight Australia bride Lauren Hall is set for a rocky journey on season 12, with rumours her marriage to Eliot Donovan doesn't necessarily go according to plan.

Whilst experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla will be helping Lauren through her marriage, the bride seems set in her traditional ways as she wants to "take care of her man."

As viewers watch her tie the knot on TV, many fans are keen to get to know Lauren better, especially as it is reported she shares a romantic past with season 11 groom Jono McCullough!

How old is Lauren, where is she from, what is her job, does she have Instagram and what happened between her and Jono?

Lauren is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Lauren and where is she from?

Bride Lauren is 37-years-old and is from Queensland. The MAFS star believes she was born in the wrong decade and is an "old school romantic."

However she may have trouble in her relationship as Lauren admits communication isn't her strong suite.

What is Lauren's job?

Lauren is a business owner working for Mayfair Lane Gifts. According to their Instagram profile they create personalised ribbon, gifts, candles and more.

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What happened between Lauren and Jono?

Lauren reportedly dated season 11 MAFS alum Jono McCullough before he took part in the experiment.

it is rumoured the pair were together for around three months, before splitting in January 2023. Lauren and Jono are said to have ended on positive terms and broke-up because they were "too different."

A source told MailOnline: "Production were hoping to quietly sweep it under the rug, but word got around that she was appearing on the show and they knew each other."

What is Lauren's Instagram?

Fans can follow Lauren on Instagram @laurenhall_01 where she currently boats over 2,000 followers.

