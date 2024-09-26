MAFS UK viewers spot glaring editing error during first dinner party

26 September 2024, 15:31

MAFS fans noticed an editing error on last night's episode
MAFS fans noticed an editing error on last night's episode. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married at First Sight viewers noticed a shocking editing mistake during the first dinner party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans have spotted an editing error just minutes into the very first 2024 dinner party.

Last night viewers were treated to a drama-filled evening with Polly and Adam arguing over their relationship, Holly in tears after Alex's confession and a lonely Orson being forced to attend without his wife Richelle.

However there was a glaring editing mistake during the get-together, with angry MAFS UK fans taking to social media to call out the error.

During the mistake, viewers watched as Kieran, Alex, Ross and Orson sat down for a chat alongside Kristina, Eve, Charlie, Holly and Sacha.

Orson was seen sitting with his cast members in one scene
Orson was seen sitting with his cast members in one scene. Picture: Channel 4

While the group chatted about their weddings and honeymoons, fans were left confused when the next scene showed Orson entering the room for the first time, despite being filmed sitting with the cast earlier.

After entering for the 'first time' Orson then discussed his relationship with Richelle and revealed that he didn't know whether his wife was going to attend or not.

However Orson was then seen re-entering the dinner party once again
However Orson was then seen re-entering the dinner party once again. Picture: Channel 4

Picking up on this mistake, viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the editing error.

One user wrote: "Chronological editing of this dinner party’s all over the place! #MAFSUK"

Another added: "This season is just so...off. No humour or character development its just clearly going for rage bait. Editing is terrible as well. I'm out as far as watching is concerned, tonight's dinner party reminded me of the immature manufactured drama of the school dinner Q"

With a third stating: "The producers editing the first Dinner Party footage, arguments, tears and only 3 couples happy with each other. Congratulations experts you've done it again #MAFSUK"

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

The location of the MAFS UK apartments have been revealed

MAFS UK apartment and dinner party location details revealed

Orson and Richelle haven't had the best start on MAFS UK

Furious MAFS UK fans brand Richelle a ‘red flag’ after snubbing ‘vulnerable’ husband Orson

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

It Ends With Us Ryle and Lily kiss

How to watch It Ends With Us and when will it be available to stream in the UK?

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

The My Mum Your Dad Instagram accounts have been revealed

My Mum Your Dad cast Instagram accounts revealed

My Mum Your Dad stars Vicky and David were a couple on the show

Are Vicky and David from My Mum Your Dad still together?

Are Jenny and Danny still together?

Are Jenny and Danny from My Mum Your Dad still together?

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained