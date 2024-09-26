MAFS UK viewers spot glaring editing error during first dinner party

MAFS fans noticed an editing error on last night's episode. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married at First Sight viewers noticed a shocking editing mistake during the first dinner party.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK fans have spotted an editing error just minutes into the very first 2024 dinner party.

Last night viewers were treated to a drama-filled evening with Polly and Adam arguing over their relationship, Holly in tears after Alex's confession and a lonely Orson being forced to attend without his wife Richelle.

However there was a glaring editing mistake during the get-together, with angry MAFS UK fans taking to social media to call out the error.

During the mistake, viewers watched as Kieran, Alex, Ross and Orson sat down for a chat alongside Kristina, Eve, Charlie, Holly and Sacha.

Orson was seen sitting with his cast members in one scene. Picture: Channel 4

While the group chatted about their weddings and honeymoons, fans were left confused when the next scene showed Orson entering the room for the first time, despite being filmed sitting with the cast earlier.

After entering for the 'first time' Orson then discussed his relationship with Richelle and revealed that he didn't know whether his wife was going to attend or not.

However Orson was then seen re-entering the dinner party once again. Picture: Channel 4

Picking up on this mistake, viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the editing error.

One user wrote: "Chronological editing of this dinner party’s all over the place! #MAFSUK"

Another added: "This season is just so...off. No humour or character development its just clearly going for rage bait. Editing is terrible as well. I'm out as far as watching is concerned, tonight's dinner party reminded me of the immature manufactured drama of the school dinner Q"

With a third stating: "The producers editing the first Dinner Party footage, arguments, tears and only 3 couples happy with each other. Congratulations experts you've done it again #MAFSUK"