Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his musical career

21 November 2024, 17:18

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band
Richard Coles was part of an 80s band. Picture: ITV/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

I'm A Celeb star Richard Coles was part of an iconic 1980s band before becoming a priest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity late arrival Rev Richard Coles is hoping to be crowned King of the Jungle as he joins the rest of his campmates in Australia.

Alongside Coleen Rooney, Barry McGuigan, Danny Jones, GK Barry and more in camp, Richard and Maura Higgins will be making their debut on the show this week.

As viewers are introduced to the priest, many fans were shocked to learn Richard had a previous career as one half of an 80s pop band. Alongside his bandmate Jimmy Somerville, the pair had a number one hit in 1986.

But what band was Richard Coles in and what was their hit song? Here is everything you need to know about his musical career.

Rev Richard Coles is going into the I'm A Celeb jungle
Rev Richard Coles is going into the I'm A Celeb jungle. Picture: Getty

What group was Richard Coles in?

Richard was in 80s band 'The Communards' alongside Jimmy Somerville. The twosome had a number one hit with their cover of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes song Don't Leave Me This Way.

Their version of the tune spent four weeks in the top spot and was the biggest selling single of 1986. The group also released the songs So Cold the Night and Never Can Say Goodbye before splitting.

Richard Coles was in The Communards
Richard Coles was in The Communards. Picture: Getty

When did The Communards split?

Richard and Jimmy decided leave 'The Communards' in 1988, announcing their split after their final album Red.

Jimmy went on the pursue a solo career while Richard became ordained as an Anglican priest in 2005.

Speaking about his time in the band, Richard told the Guardian in 2014: "My most vivid memories [of being in the Communards] are of intense, raging jealousy of Jimmy [Somerville] because he was getting more attention than me. Now, of course, I realise I probably got the better deal."

